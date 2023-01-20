Home Entertainment Mystic Alankar Brings Lofi Dreams Sample Pack
Mystic Alankar Brings Lofi Dreams Sample Pack

by admin
ADSR Sounds presents a new collection of 15 Lofi Construction Kits by Mystic Alankar. Lofi Dreams is for music producers who like to create chill dreamy vibes or modern Lo-fi music.

This sample pack will give you the essential elements to help you make your next Lofi musical production, including pianos, guitars, synths, hi-hat midi files, percussion sounds, drum patterns and more.

Create Lofi beats effortlessly with “Lofi Dreams”. The tempo of the build kit is between 60-80 BPM. All construction kits are provided as audio and MIDI files. The goal of these kits is to help you get started creating your own Lofi beats. All available midi files are included, so you can remake all elements to suit any project.

The price of this royalty-free sample is $19.99.

Obtain from the official website:
https://www.adsrsounds.com/vendor/mystic-alankar/#a_aid=rekkerd

