Napoli seeks coach after Spalletti’s departure, Mourinho stays in Rome

ROME (AP) — Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis faces perhaps a much more complex challenge than last year, when captain Lorenzo Insigne, all-time goalscorer Dries Mertens and defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly left the club.

The Neapolitans far exceeded expectations after the signings of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae catapulted the southern club to the Serie A title for the first time in more than three decades.

But Luciano Spalletti, the coach whose tactical plan was lauded across Europe, is leaving. The sports director Cristiano Giuntoli, the person in charge of the acquisitions of “Kvara” and Kim, is also leaving, as well as other key players such as Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone.

While Spalletti is taking a sabbatical, Giuntoli is reportedly about to accept an offer from Juventus.

“Starting today, and throughout the month of June, we are going to work diligently to find a new coach,” De Laurentiis said after Napoli was presented with the Serie A trophy after playing its last game on Sunday. “It is not the first time that we have to open a new cycle and we have rarely been wrong in the past.”

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano, who also appeals to Spalletti’s 4-3-3, sounds like a candidate to take the reins at Napoli. But nothing will be decided until the Viola complete their season in the Conference League final against West Ham on Wednesday.

It is also said that Rafa Benítez, a former Napoli coach, could return to the club. Luis Enrique, the ex of Barcelona and the selection of Spain, would have rejected the position.

Whoever remains in front will have the task of retaining the most brilliant figures.

The South Korean Kim would be in the orbit of the Premier League and the price of Victor Osimhen, top scorer in Serie A, has exceeded 100 million euros.

“I love this city and I love the fans,” Osimhen said. “We can also win the Champions League next season. We will see what the president decides. I will accept any decision.”

In addition, the skilled “Kvara” wants a new contract after he was proclaimed the best player in the league. The Georgian said on Sunday that he is “happy” at the club.

Spalletti is not contemplating a return to Napoli after his sabbatical, saying he is seduced by the idea of ​​coaching the national team.

THE GESTURE OF MOURINHO

Roma coach José Mourinho served a suspension in the Giallorossi’s final game of the season, a 2-1 win against Spezia. But the Portuguese came out onto the field and joined the squad to greet the fans after the final whistle.

While the people cheered him, Mourinho made a gesture with his right index finger pointing to the pitch of the Olympic Stadium, implying that he was staying.

Mourinho has one more season left on his three-year contract with Roma, and he has asked the club to support him more so he can continue.

“Things are clearer than they seem,” commented sports director Tiago Pinto.

Mourinho would face heavy punishment from UEFA for his sharp criticism of the referee who officiated in the Europa League final, which Roma lost to Sevilla in a penalty shootout last week. Mourinho insulted English referee Anthony Taylor in the tunnels of the Puskas Arena in Budapest.