A quarter of our country’s cosmetic consumption is generated by natural and sustainable products. A very interesting and promising segment which, given the growing interest shown by consumers, pushes many companies to move in this direction by offering organic or produced formulations with a low environmental impact to the market.

According to a survey by Cosmetica Italia, the trade association, in fact, last year the expenditure for this type of products recorded a value of more than 2.6 billion euros, an increase of 12.6% compared to 2019. with a turnover of over 1.8 billion euros, 16% of the total turnover of the national cosmetics industry, and up 11.7% compared to 2019.

More than 40% of purchases are made in large-scale distribution; followed by pharmacies and parapharmacies (14.8%) and herbalists (14.2%). Among the most requested products, however, stand out those for face and body (41.1%), for personal hygiene (14.9%), make-up and hand products (10.8%).

«The demand for products with a natural and sustainable connotation is a constantly growing trend in the world of cosmetics, as well as in the world of food and other sectors – comments Gian Andrea Positano, head of the Cosmetica Italia Study Center -. This trend has become a topic of great interest not only for operators in the sector, but also for public opinion ».

The companies in the sector are moving, as also demonstrated by the fact that the request for certifications has increased: if in 2019 there was the presence of at least one certification or verification of conformity in 34.6% of cosmetic companies, in 2021 the percentage rises at 38.2. Among the most used are Cosmos (23.4%) and Natrue (19.1%) for the natural-organic; Eco-label-Ecolabel (37.3%) and Fsc (31.8%) for ecological quality; environmental management system certification (29.6%) for sustainability.