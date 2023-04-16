Home » Nazarena Vélez and Marixa Balli revealed the reason for their enmity SHOW El Intransigente
Nazarena Vélez and Marixa Balli revealed the reason for their enmity SHOW El Intransigente

During his career, Nazarena Velez He had strong media confrontations. Always with strong character and no mincing words to commentthe actress knew how to fight whoever got ahead, especially in her stage as a protagonist in the works produced by Gerardo Sofovich. One of her early fights was with who she is now her partner in LAM, Marixa Balli.

While on the show they talked about the growth of Nazarena Velez as a panelist, Marixa Balli He added about the actress: “Now we are partners, we share a dressing room, and I love it.” Angel De Brito He revealed that he thought they would get along badly because of the fight they had and there Balli expressed: “We lost a lot of time feuding”, before the affirmation of the actress and producer.

About the reasons that led to Nazarena Velez get angry with Marixa, the dancer explained: «For many situations. She had a version that I said one thing… Did you see those broken phones?… And at that moment I couldn’t say anything else either”. Immediately afterwards, Marcela Feudale He added: “It was for an ex of Nazarena… for Hernán Caire, who was an ex of that time. That’s where the short circuit occurred,” he explained.

With his grandson in the skin

Nazarena Velez shows a large part of his day to day on social networks and what he did yesterday could not be left out. The actress and panelist LAMwho was recently a grandmother, is mesmerized with the son of Barbie Velez and decided to mark it on his skin. In a video, she showed how, from now on, the name of Salvador appears on his arm, where he already had those of his children tattooed. Barbie, Chyno y Thiago.

But the name of Salvador it was not the only thing Nazarena Velez got tattooed The actress, who a few days ago remembered her sister Jasmine on a new anniversary of her death, she also tattooed her brother’s name. On her right arm, the panelist now also wears the names of Sandra, Florence, Daniela, Santiago y Jasmine. “My brothers,” Nazarena wrote next to the photo.

