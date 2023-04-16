Home » Burning a copy of the Koran kills a man in Afghanistan
Hespress – dpa Sunday, April 16, 2023 – 14:20

An official said today, Sunday, that an unknown person killed a man, after he was reported to have burned a copy of the Qur’an in Badghis province, in northeastern Afghanistan.

Police said the man fled the scene after burning a copy of the Qur’an, but was later killed by an unknown person.

The accident took place in the Cadiz district of the province, where media reports stated that the accident occurred after a quarrel between the victim and his wife.

Police said an investigation is underway into the case. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Afghanistan.

