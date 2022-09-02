China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cnOn September 2, according to Korean media reports, popular boy group NCT 127 will hold a comeback show on the 16th of this month to commemorate the release of the regular 4th album “2 Baddies”.

According to sources, NCT 127 will hold a comeback show “NCT 127 4TH ALBUM “2 Baddies” COMEBACKSHOW-FASTER” at the second exhibition hall of Korea International Exhibition Center on September 16 at 8 pm (local time) on the day of the regular 4th album release. There will be an overwhelming response.

Tickets for the comeback show will be pre-sold on the pre-sale website Yes24, and will be pre-sold at the fan club at 8:00 pm (local time) on September 13, and general pre-sale will be held at 8:00 pm (local time) on September 14 . At the same time, for fans around the world who cannot come to the scene in person, an online live broadcast will be conducted through the global platform Beyond LIVE, and details about the online ticket pre-sale will be announced later.

In addition, this comeback show will be aimed at album buyers, and details on how to participate will be revealed through NCT 127’s official SNS account.