China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On November 18, according to Korean media reports, the current boy group NCT DREAM will return with the Winter song special “Candy”, which has aroused the attention of fans.

It is reported that the sound source of NCT DREAM’s winter special album “Candy” will be released on major music websites at 6 pm (Korean time) on December 16th. The new album includes the title song “Candy” of the same name. Contains 6 different types of songs.

It is reported that the title song “Candy” of the new album is adapted from the song “Candy” included in HOT’s first official album released in 1996. This time, NCT DREAM’s cover song will show a completely different freshness from the original song, creating a brisk song. The Winter song.

According to reports, NCT DREAM’s 2nd album released this year has sold over 3.61 million copies, and it has been on the throne of “3 million sales” for two consecutive times. , No. 1 in various global music charts, also won the “2022 Genie Music Awards” Album of the Year Award and the Artist of the Year Award and other awards twice, and also won the Listener’s Choice, Worldwide 4 awards including iKON, Artist of the Year, and Best Performance, becoming the 4th champion.

In addition, NCT DREAM’s winter special “Candy” will be released on December 19, and pre-sales will start on November 21 through various offline and offline methods.