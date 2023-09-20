NET-A-PORTER Celebrates Four Years in the Chinese Market with Four Seasons of Fashion

previous post

Powerful interpretation of popular style, easy 8000MHz memory, overclocked CPU with eyes closed, MSI's new MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI motherboard In order to welcome Intel's next generation CPU, MSI has released the MAX series motherboards. In the last article, we unboxed one of them, MSI MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI. Today we will do some tests to see how it performs. This motherboard adopts advanced digital VRM power supply design, digital PWM IC and 16-channel mirror power supply management, and intelligent 90A power supply. Excellent heat dissipation, an integrated enlarged radiator, a direct-contact heat pipe, and a 7W/mK MOS tube cooling pad can achieve good heat dissipation. M.2 cooling vest supports up to 5 M.2 SSDs. So I filled all 5 M.2 slots in one go. The slots are tool-free, so I don't have to worry about small screws running around. Note that there is a heat-dissipating silicone pad on the back of the heat-dissipating armor. It comes with a plastic film from the factory. It needs to be removed when using it, otherwise it will affect the heat-dissipating effect. After installation, you can see from the side that the fit is still very tight. Install the CPU, the fan of the water-cooling radiator, and the mounting base of the water-cooling head. After installing the water block, the overall effect looks good from the top. The radiator is MSI’s MAG CORELIQUID M360, which is an all-in-one water cooling head. The cold head is made of metal and has edges and corners, with the word MSI on it, and an ARGB color light bar in the middle, which supports divine light synchronization. The bottom of the cold head adopts a slightly convex copper bottom design, which is easy to install. The memory used is an Acer Predator Hermes DDR5 6400 memory, with a white metal casing and a light bar. DDR5 memory has become the mainstay of motherboards, memory frequencies are getting higher and higher, and the requirements for motherboard manufacturers have also increased. This MSI MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI has added memory optimization and supports DDR5 memory frequency 7600MHz+, achieving good support for memory. The 360 ​​water cooling uses three 120mm radiator fans. The fans use FDB bearings, which have the characteristics of low noise and low vibration. The fan speed is 600-2200RPM, the wind is strong and fast, the wind speed is 25.5-94.65CFM, and the wind pressure is 3.68mm water column. Moreover, the wind speed supports ARGB colored light effects, and colored lights are a must. . The length of the water pipe is 400mm, so there is no problem in installing it in a large chassis. The graphics card is sapphire graphics card RX 6750 This graphics card features zigzag cooling fins, a V-shaped core cooling module, and a new blade-type axial flow fan for worry-free heat dissipation. It uses sufficient materials, good workmanship, and looks good. It runs stably and supports RSR2.0. It can play major 3A masterpieces at 2K resolution and high frame rates. The completed computer is arranged on the side. The chassis is MSI’s new chassis 300R AIRFLOW. The chassis is wide and cool in shape. It has an excellent air duct design, supporting horizontal air ducts from right to left and vertical air ducts from bottom to top. It is also designed with additional air ducts for M.2 SSD heat dissipation. It comes with a graphics card bracket and supports dual graphics cards. I pressed the power button and it started up smoothly. I like the beautiful colorful lights. This case can accommodate up to 12 fans. It comes with 4 ARGB fans pre-installed at the factory, making it a very good platform for light pollution enthusiasts. Run Master Lu to see the system configuration. The CPU is 13600KF, the memory is AcerDDR5 6400MHz, and the motherboard is MSI MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI. Running CPU-Z, you can see that CPU13600KF works at 5.1GHz, the memory silent frequency is 5600MHz, the memory has an XMP file, the frequency is 6400MHz, the timing is 32-39-39-102, and the voltage is 1.4V. Running AIDA64, memory test, read 80022MB/s, write 76895MB/s, copy 74748MB/s, delay 81.7ns. Running Master Lu, the total score is 2,117,344, of which the CPU score is 915,147 and the memory score is 301,616. CINBENCH R23, multi-core 22552, single core 1927. Enter the BIOS to overclock, overclock the CPU main frequency to 5.6GHz, and overclock the small core to 4.3GHz. The memory has XMP enabled and reaches 6400MHz. Enter the system again and run CPU-Z. The frequency has stabilized at 5.6GHz, and the memory frequency has reached 6400MHz. Running AIDA64, the memory reads 92858MB/s, writes 87300MB/s, copies 86071MB/s, and the latency is 68.9ns. Running Master Lu, the total score is 2,294,515, which is 18W points higher than the previous 211W, including 1,018,026 CPU points and 352,404 memory points. CINBENCH R23, multi-core 24746, single-core 2114, improved compared to before. This new MSI MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI motherboard has enhanced the adaptability of DDR5 memory. Let’s try overclocking again to see the effect. After trying, the memory finally stabilized to 8000MHz, while the CPU was still at a fixed frequency, 5.6GHz for the large core and 4.3GHz for the small core. The timing of the memory is 36-46-46-87. Running AIDA64 memory test, read 110.82GB/s, write 98721MB/s, copy 102023MB/s, latency 62.7ns. Read and write data increase, and latency data decreases. Master Lu’s score continued to increase to 2,368,427 points, of which the CPU was 1,025,310 and the memory was increased to 416,715 points. CINBENCH R23, multi-core 24873, single core 2129. It’s a little better than before, probably because the increase in memory frequency has a slight blessing effect. Let’s use a chart to look at this trend. First look at memory. Under three different settings, memory reads and writes gradually increase, while latency gradually decreases. The performance of CINBENCH R23 shows that this motherboard is stable and can run the entire process perfectly when the memory and CPU are overclocked at the same time, which is reflected in the final result. The easy-to-understand Master Lu also showed the same results as before. Oh, by the way, there are also CPU-Z scores. In three different states, the single-core scores are 822.2/909.5/912.5, and the multi-core scores are 9875.3/10571.2/10585.7. Test a few more games and see what changes. The first is Shadow of the Tomb Raider. In three different states, the CPU game scores are 237/272/290, and the CPU rendering scores are 401/457/477. Overclocking of the CPU and memory significantly improves the scores. , of course, in this case, the graphics card becomes the bottleneck. For Horizon 5, in the three states, the CPU simulation scores are 312.5/362.3/378.2, and the CPU rendering scores are 213.6/241.7/247.8 respectively. The changes are also obvious. In general, MSI’s new motherboard MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI, through actual testing, it can be seen that it has been enhanced in all aspects, especially memory support. For the DDR5 memory that is currently updated with each passing day, it provides Very good support. At the same time, the motherboard is more convenient and stable, supports CPU overclocking and stable operation, and is ready for the new generation of CPU support, so you can buy it with confidence.