NET-A-PORTER Celebrates Four Years in the Chinese Market with Four Seasons of Fashion

NET-A-PORTER Set to Mark Fourth Anniversary in the Chinese Market with a Celebration of Fashion and Style
NET-A-PORTER, the global fashion luxury platform, is gearing up to commemorate its fourth anniversary since entering the Chinese market. On this special occasion, the brand is introducing the concept of “PORTER accompanies the four seasons, and the styles are always new” to fashion enthusiasts. This concept aims to convey the beauty of unique style and celebrate the four seasons over the past four years.
Traditionally, the months of September and October, known as “gold nine and silver ten,” mark the season for major brands to launch new styles. NET-A-PORTER is capitalizing on this trend by adding fresh designs to your autumn and winter wardrobe.
As the world‘s leading fashion luxury product platform, NET-A-PORTER has consistently brought diverse styles and fashionable items to Chinese consumers. Just as fashion week releases change with the seasons, wardrobe styles also transform. NET-A-PORTER continues to lead in refreshing and cutting-edge trends. In celebration of their fourth anniversary, the brand has released a short film showcasing the ever-changing fashion styles of the four seasons. The short film features Pote spokesperson and young actor Gong Jun alongside legendary model Suzi de Givenchy, capturing the essence of each season.
NET-A-PORTER’s latest short film, centered around the theme of “Four Seasons,” invites distinctive fashion faces including legendary model Suzi de Givenchy to break traditional restrictions and exhibit various feminine attitudes. Gong Jun, the brand’s spokesperson, leads the film as the courier of the PORTER small black box, symbolizing NET-A-PORTER’s delivery of fashionable items throughout the year. The film highlights the brand’s commitment to providing Chinese fashion lovers with new products from different cultural fields such as fashion, music, art, and life.
The short film showcases the unique beauty of fashion across the four seasons through the stylistic contributions of Gong Jun and Suzi de Givenchy.
Gong Jun, as the spokesperson of Pote, impressively displays his fashionable outfits, blending style and trend effortlessly. He employs seasonal fashion items to create a practical urban men’s style.
In the spring segment of the film, Gong Jun sports a brown vest layered with a vertical striped lining, paired with a Dries Van Noten printed jacket. This look cleverly combines earth tones with pink, epitomizing the gentleness and natural vitality of spring.
For the summer, Gong Jun wears a Marni embroidered knitted turtleneck vest and Dion Lee denim trousers, creating a casual and elegant style akin to a summer breeze.
Moving into autumn, Gong Jun demonstrates his fashion sense with Rick Owens workwear wide-leg pants, paired with rich retro earth tones. This look encapsulates the comfortable and lazy atmosphere of the season.
Finally, for winter, Gong Jun dons a Frame orange knitted sweater, complemented by a classic white shirt, a Raf Simons double-breasted jacket, and a black and white striped scarf. This ensemble offers a blend of daily and formal high-end style, illuminating the winter journey.
Meanwhile, Suzi de Givenchy, the esteemed model, showcases unique and diverse fashion looks, radiating elegance and charm.
For the spring segment, Suzi wears a Dion Lee lilac herringbone vest paired with a white skirt, combined with Zimmermann’s floral lace dress. This look creates a fashionable layering effect while juxtaposing medieval classical beauty with modern minimalism. The braided straw brooch adds a playful and lively touch to the overall ensemble.
In the summer, Suzi dons a lotus leaf one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit, exuding strength and softness with its neutral cut and sexy lines. The ensemble is completed with Paco Rabanne’s metal accessories and a Neous leather handbag, capturing the essence of urban women.
As autumn arrives, Suzi showcases an all-black minimalist look incorporating Jil Sander and khaite, adorned with hot pink Cult Gaia feathers. This ensemble expertly blends calmness and liveliness, offering a gorgeously soft and feminine aesthetic.
Lastly, during winter, Suzi wears a brown Proenza Schouler wool dress layered with a beige artificial shearling short coat and a timeless sand-colored The Row oversized wool coat. The interplay of dark and light earth tones creates a smart, elegant, and luxurious winter look.
Adding to the excitement, NET-A-PORTER and spokesperson Gong Jun embarked on a journey to the 2024 Spring and Summer New York Fashion Week. The duo attended as “guest buyers,” engaging with industry insiders such as Erik Torstensson, co-founder and creative director of fashion brand FRAME, as well as Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, creative directors of Proenza Schouler. This experience helps NET-A-PORTER remain at the forefront of new season fashion trends and provide its unique users with a continuous array of fresh products.
As NET-A-PORTER celebrates its fourth anniversary in the Chinese market, the brand looks forward to enhancing its customers’ fashion experiences with an ever-evolving range of stylish offerings.