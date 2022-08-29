DoNews August 29 news (Guo Ruiqi) On August 29, NetEase Cloud Music announced that it has reached a copyright cooperation agreement with Beijing Longtao Entertainment Culture Co., Ltd. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of music copyright and artist promotion. At present, NetEase Cloud Music has obtained a full amount of music copyright authorization under Longtao Entertainment, including the sound source works of popular artists such as Huang Zitao, Xu Yiyang, Shi Xitong, and Doggie. In the future, both parties will give full play to their respective advantages and provide more high-quality music content for Chinese music lovers.

Longtao Entertainment is a film and television entertainment company mainly engaged in performing arts brokerage, film and television investment and production and distribution business. It owns many well-known artists represented by Huang Zitao. These include super-first-line all-around artist Huang Zitao, all-around idol Xu Yiyang, post-00 singer-songwriter Shi Xitong, emerging rapper Doggie, new-generation idol Zhong Junyi, etc., and they have a huge fan base and influence in the industry and among young people.

As China‘s leading online music platform, NetEase Cloud Music is very popular among Chinese music users. At the same time, NetEase Cloud Music is also the most popular music platform among the younger generation in China. Its unique music community attribute can not only effectively improve the efficiency of music content distribution, but also help to enhance the influence of Longtao Entertainment‘s music content among young users. .

As of the first half of 2022, NetEase Cloud Music platform MAU reached 182 million, and over 90% of its active users were born in the 90s and 00s. There are 3.1 songs recommended by the platform, which has changed the traditional listening habits and created a highly sticky community interaction atmosphere.

In the past year, NetEase Cloud Music has successively reached copyright cooperation with Modern Sky, Hong Kong Emperor Entertainment, China Record Group, Fenghua Qiushi, Yuehua Entertainment, Fu Mao Records, SM Entertainment, Times Fengjun, YG Entertainment, etc. The songs of Nicholas Tse, Joey Yung, New Pants, Wutiaoren, Wang Yibo, Angela Chang, EXO, TFBOYS, BIGBANG and many other well-known artists, bands and musicians are all lit up on NetEase Cloud Music. The gradual circulation of music copyrights is re-energizing the Chinese music market.