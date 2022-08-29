Home Sports After a lapse of 6 years, the first Chinese Super League home Zhejiang team won 3 goals-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
After a lapse of 6 years, the first Chinese Super League home Zhejiang team won 3 goals

After a lapse of 6 years, the first Chinese Super League home Zhejiang team won by 3 goals

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-29 07:41

In the 15th round of the Chinese Super League last night, the Zhejiang team defeated the Hebei team 3-0 with 3 goals in the first half by Mu Xiekui, Gaudí and Evolo. ”, which also ignited the live atmosphere of the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center.

Since the ticketing was confirmed, this game has attracted the attention of Zhejiang fans, and 3,000 tickets were sold out in less than 3 minutes. Last night, about 3,500 fans from all over the province came to the scene to cheer for the Zhejiang team. Fans from Ruian, Wenzhou, drove to Huzhou for 5 hours to cheer for the Zhejiang team. In the end, the Zhejiang team also repaid the enthusiasm of the fans with a perfect performance.

On September 1, the Zhejiang team will continue to sit in the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center to face the Chinese Super League “eight crown champion” Guangzhou team. If they can beat their opponents, the Zhejiang team, currently ranked 8th in the standings, is expected to rank among the top five.

Source: City Express Author: Trainee reporter Shen Bohan Editor: Gao Tingting

