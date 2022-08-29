CHIAVERANO

“We are not waiting for the Park, we immediately start with projects for the promotion of the territory of the Five lakes of the moraine hill of Ivrea”. This is Coldiretti Torino’s request to protect the environment and agricultural production in one of the best preserved areas of the Canavese even without the establishment of a park. “Insisting on the creation of the Provincial Park – says the president of Coldiretti Turin, Bruno Mecca Cici – It only means aiming to create new bureaucracy and delaying the agricultural and tourist relaunch of this space between the municipalities of Ivrea, Montalto Dora, Cascinette, Chiaverano, Borgofranco, Burolo. A delay that risks losing important financing opportunities through calls for internal areas, RDP calls, calls for sustainable development that will be launched in the coming months to implement the PNRR ».

Coldiretti Torino asks to continue the open dialogue with public administrations for the relaunch of typical products, forest management, incentives for agritourism businesses. «The establishment of a new park is an old idea, the daughter of a vision of protected areas with absolute conservation that belongs to an era in which territories were not looked upon as laboratories for sustainable development. We have wasted too much time. Continuing with the project of the useless Park would mean: waiting for the approval of the institutive law by the Regional Council; wait for the metropolitan administration to take charge; await the launch of a management plan for the protected area with an attached impact assessment. We would have the new useless subject only in 3-4 years. Long times, uselessly spent to create what is already there: an agronatural territory suited to sweet tourism; tourism that seeks well-being, food and wine products, stays in farmhouses. There is no need to spend money on the headquarters of a Park and for the operation of a Park; let’s spend the resources on projects that immediately involve administrations and agricultural enterprises ». Coldiretti Turin is also worried that the delays in setting up the Park will give “new bureaucracy, new useless constraints (the useful ones already exist) that would lead to a vacuum in the management of wild boars and the loss of funding opportunities for the promotion of the territory. “. –