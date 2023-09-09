Nevada Rapper Arrested for Murder After Confessing in Song Lyrics

Nevada Rapper Arrested on Murder Charge After Confessing in Song Lyrics

Las Vegas, Nevada – Kenjuan McDaniel, a rapper from Nevada, has been arrested on a murder charge after Las Vegas Police stated that he confessed to the murder in the lyrics of one of his songs. The arrest took place on August 29, and McDaniel is now facing an open murder charge with a deadly weapon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, McDaniel’s bail has been set at $1 million with electronic monitoring. Despite attempts by CNN to contact McDaniel’s attorney for comment, they have not received a response so far.

McDaniel had previously been considered a person of interest in the death of Randall Wallace, which occurred on September 18, 2021. The suspicion arose due to McDaniel’s connection to a vehicle that matched the description of the one used during the crime. CNN affiliate KVVU obtained an arrest warrant that stated McDaniel’s music video on YouTube played a significant role in his identification as a suspect.

Detectives who reviewed the music video noticed a strong resemblance between the lyrics and the details of the murder. In fact, McDaniel confessed to the murder in his song lyrics, sharing information that was not publicly known and could only be known by someone involved in the crime. The lyrics mentioned instructions such as parking the car, getting back on feet, locking the man in twice, and making sure to catch the body. Additionally, the video recreated certain elements of the murder that were consistent with the evidence found at the crime scene.

According to the official report, the facts gathered during the investigation were obtained independently of the music video. However, the video served as additional validation for the results of the investigation.

McDaniel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this Thursday to determine the next steps in his case.

-CNN’s Mitchell McCluskey contributed to this report.

