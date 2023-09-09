Club Olimpia Deportivo to Face San Jose Earthquakes in First-Level Friendly

Olimpia Deportivo to Play Friendly Match Against San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer

In a surprising announcement, Club Olimpia Deportivo will be participating in a high-profile friendly match against the San Jose Earthquakes, a Major League Soccer team. The American side confirmed the fixture through their social media platforms, revealing that the game will take place on Thursday, October 14.

The clash between these two teams is scheduled to be held at the Pay Pal Stadium in San Jose, California, at 6 pm local time, which will be 7 pm in Honduras. It is an exciting opportunity for Olimpia, as they will pause their participation in the 2023 Apertura to travel to the United States and face off against this renowned California-based team.

Olimpia, led by Pedro Troglio, will have the chance to compete against some top-level players from the San Jose Earthquakes. One of their key rivals will be forward Cade Cowell, who is not only the most valuable player of the Californian team with a market value of 5 million euros, but also shone in the last edition of the 2023 Gold Cup and the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Furthermore, the American club boasts several talented players in their squad, including the Argentine Cristian Espinoza, Ayo Akinola, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, and Jackson Yueill, among others.

The statement from the Californian team acknowledged Olimpia’s historic achievements, highlighting that Olimpia is the most decorated team in Honduras with 31 league championships since its establishment in 1912. The club has also won the CONCACAF Champions Cup twice, in 1972 and 1988. Currently, Olimpia is performing well in the National League table, having secured three victories and a draw, placing them at the top.

Interestingly, this is not the first encounter between Olimpia and the San Jose Earthquakes. The two teams previously faced each other twice in the 2002 edition of the Concacaf Champions League. On both occasions, the American side emerged victorious. In the first match, the Californian squad triumphed 1-0, with Richard Mulrooney scoring the winning goal. In the subsequent game, the Earthquakes dominated, defeating Olimpia 3-1 in Sacramento. Landon Donovan, a familiar name in Honduras, contributed one of the three goals during that encounter. It is worth noting that Lucho Gonzáles, the current coach of the San Jose Earthquakes, was also part of their squad during the round of 16 stage.

For those eager to witness this exciting matchup, tickets will be available starting from September 13. Interested fans can acquire them through the San Jose Earthquakes’ website or by contacting the following telephone number: (408) 556-7700.

The upcoming friendly provides Olimpia Deportivo with a valuable opportunity to test their capabilities against a competitive Major League Soccer team like the San Jose Earthquakes. Football enthusiasts and supporters alike are eagerly looking forward to this game, which promises to be a thrilling encounter between two talented sides.

