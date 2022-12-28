Original title: New Year’s Premiere of Large-Scale New Year’s Eve Acrobatic Show in Yunnan

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Huang Yu

Created by the original crew of Cirque du Soleil and featuring the all-star lineup of the Yunnan Provincial Acrobatic Troupe, the “SUM Peak Large-scale Acrobatic Show” will be staged at the Yunnan Art Theater on the evening of December 31. Tickets for the performance have been issued at Damai and Maoyan.

The Yunnan Provincial Acrobatic Troupe has been in-depth cooperation with Cirque du Soleil all year round and participates in global tours. Each year, 12 performances spanning 3 continents, more than 3,000 performances, and the attendance rate is as high as 95%. This performance is produced by Yunnan Acrobatic Troupe Co., Ltd., hosted by Yunnan Art Theater Co., Ltd. and Yunnan Grasshopper Culture Media Co., Ltd. The “SUM Peak Large-scale Acrobatic Show” is thrilling, exciting, magical and wonderful. The performance includes many chapters. It is a classic work of the Yunnan Acrobatic Troupe. Cirque du Soleil is a circus without “circus” and “animal show”. Since its establishment, it has produced 13 original performances and more than 20 audio-visual products. With its subversive interpretation of traditional circus performances, Cirque du Soleil has won awards including Emmy Awards, Bambi Awards, Many of the highest honors in the international performing arts circle.

The Yunnan Provincial Acrobatic Troupe was established in 1956. As a representative of the “Dian school of acrobatics”, the Yunnan Provincial Acrobatic Troupe ingeniously combined difficult acrobatic skills with Yunnan national culture and art, and created many unique acrobatic programs. After more than 60 years of hard work, the Yunnan Acrobatic Troupe has grown into a large-scale professional art troupe.