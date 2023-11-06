News for Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna: single opening date for all salons is March 21st

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 55th edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna will open with something new: all the salons will open from Thursday 21 March (and until 24 March) to optimize networking between professionals, in line with the growing multi-channel nature of the sector . The new formula has found broad consensus: the exhibition spaces are expected to be sold out, with companies from 58 countries already confirmed.

Cosmopack, dedicated to the supply chain, and Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics, a salon that hosts companies and retail operators for the Perfumery and Cosmetics sector, will be operational for three days until Saturday 23 March. The professional channel of Cosmo Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon will open on Thursday 21st, improving networking activities and commercial exchanges also with professionals from other sectors, and will close on Sunday 24th March, with 4 days full of events for hairdressers, beauticians and nail technicians until Sunday evening.

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is a functional platform with a widespread influence on operators in the sector, thanks to investments in digital promotion, which to date has led to 2 million visits to the site and more than 4 million impressions on social channels, and to presence of over 1,300 journalists and influencers from all over the world.

To encourage the development of the event on a global level, the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and of ICE – Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, which for the March 2024 edition will participate in the media promotional activities, will organize roadshows to promote the event among interested international operators, and will involve its offices abroad to invite a delegation of the most significant buyers to Bologna, with operators from over 45 countries and with a focus on emerging markets. Promotional activities are also planned with Cosmetica Italia and with national trade associations, such as CNA – National Confederation of Crafts and Small and Medium Enterprises, Confartigianato and Camera Italiana dell’Acconciatura.