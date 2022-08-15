Home Entertainment Nicholas Evans died at 72, wrote “The Horse Whisperer”
Entertainment

Nicholas Evans died at 72, wrote “The Horse Whisperer”

by admin
Nicholas Evans died at 72, wrote “The Horse Whisperer”

Nicholas Evans, the author of ‘The Horse Whisperer’, has died at the age of 72. This was announced by his literary agency, explaining that the novelist, screenwriter and journalist died on Tuesday 9 August due to a heart attack. Released in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel.

It sold more than 15 million copies and became the 10th best-selling novel of the year in the United States. The story was adapted for the big screen in 1998 by Hollywood actor Robert Redford, who played the title character, with Scarlett Johansson playing young Grace MacLean.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, Evans studied at Bromsgrove School before studying law at Oxford. During the 1970s he worked as a journalist at the Evening breaking latest news in Newcastle upon Tyne before moving on to the broadcast media. He specialized in US politics and foreign affairs and spent time covering the war in Beirut.

See also  Electricity in Europe: if the GDP is low, sales do not start

You may also like

In the summer of 2022, the best films...

QUEEN STUDIOS INART New Batman Bruce Wayne 1/6...

Depp will direct the film again after 25...

I want to wear it so cool and...

What color dial is the favorite of men...

Ubisoft’s official blog post hints that a new...

Nagano Meiyu will star in the movie “My...

Grasping the lifeblood of youth in inheritance, BOY...

Paradoxical time X LABELHOOD limited-time flash space #watching...

The 22nd Anniversary of Dadi Culture Communication Group’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy