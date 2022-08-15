Nicholas Evans, the author of ‘The Horse Whisperer’, has died at the age of 72. This was announced by his literary agency, explaining that the novelist, screenwriter and journalist died on Tuesday 9 August due to a heart attack. Released in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel.

It sold more than 15 million copies and became the 10th best-selling novel of the year in the United States. The story was adapted for the big screen in 1998 by Hollywood actor Robert Redford, who played the title character, with Scarlett Johansson playing young Grace MacLean.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, Evans studied at Bromsgrove School before studying law at Oxford. During the 1970s he worked as a journalist at the Evening breaking latest news in Newcastle upon Tyne before moving on to the broadcast media. He specialized in US politics and foreign affairs and spent time covering the war in Beirut.