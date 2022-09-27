Not long ago, the game-derived animation “Cyberpunk: Edge Walker” jointly launched by Trigger Club and CDProject became popular, and the word-of-mouth explosion also drove a new round of game online peaks and sales.

After the animation was launched, the peak online players of “Cyberpunk 2077” exceeded 12W. During the period, the game also launched a limited-time half-price discount, which made it onto the Steam sales list, attracting many new and old cyberpunks to pour into Night City, targeting the game Boss Adam · Hammer, shouting “Adam Hammer…I’m going to kill you a thousand times…not enough!”.

The animation of “Cyberpunk: Edge Walker” tells the story of the cyberpunk mercenary team from coming together and then falling apart. There is no eternal legend in the cyberpunk world, only eternal interests and class opposition, although the ending highlights a depression , but it just fits with the theme of the game, interpreting the true connotation of the cyberpunk world, which is thought-provoking.

The excellent soundtrack and various “Holy Land” scene punch-ins deeply touched the heartstrings of every player, and also made new players excited, wanting to enter the cyberpunk world to find out.

The high-quality animation level and huge player base make this animation quickly arouse a feast of exchanges among players. The secondary creations emerge one after another, and they quickly become popular, bringing a win-win situation to the game and animation. The last time this kind of game + animation caused The resonance reaction of “League of Legends: Battle of the Two Cities” launched by Riot.

Similar to before, the animation of the game has aroused the emotional resonance of the players to a large extent, connecting each independent player or player group, and launching round after round of communication and sharing around a common topic, provided that the quality of the animation must reach Player expectations. This kind of spontaneous communication behavior by players pays more attention to emotion and is often more convincing than the official hard publicity and content launch.

This wave of reverse delivery caused by animation seems to be just the beginning, and game animation is increasingly valued by game manufacturers.

Recently, the “Nier: Automata” game officially announced that it will celebrate the 5th anniversary of the series, and will also launch a new game adaptation TV animation, which is scheduled for January 2023.

In order to raise the expectations of players, the official released the production decision PV and the first wave of publicity PV, and announced the CV lineup of the animation. The hard-core voice actors Ishikawa Yui and Huajiang Natsuki will play 2B and 9S respectively in the animation, highlighting a luxurious .

As the most popular game of the “Nier” series, the number of players and the attention to the game adaptation animation should not be underestimated. The world view of “Nier: Automata” game is quite grand, and contains a variety of endings. Whether the game plot or the background music of the game maintains a good reputation, I believe that some players are already looking forward to it.

Of course, if you want to experience the game before the game is animated, it will undoubtedly bring a stronger look and feel to the player. Compared with being a bystander outside the animation, perhaps experiencing a close-to-real world background in the game can bring more, and a powerful RTX graphics card will bring you an unparalleled immersive gaming experience.

If game animation really becomes a trend, which one do you prefer to be the next animated game? Looking forward to the follow-up game official can bring us more high-quality content.

Original title: After “Cyberpunk”, the animation of “Nier: Automata” is finalized

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling