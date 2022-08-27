Home » 2022/8/27 – Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option
Entertainment

2022/8/27 – Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option

by admin
2022/8/27 – Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option

Show notes

Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option. They talk about the journey, the ups and downs and the release of his new album “Heroes”. Grab a cuppa, get comfy and join the guys for some in depth conversation.

Playlist:

Lord Knows by Sole Option ft. Brad Sabat
Tremble (Remix) by Sole Option
Walk Alone by Sole Option
Sticks & Stones (Awaken Me) by Sole Option
Scars by Sole Option
Far Away by Sole Option ft. K-Wak
Hope Again by Sole Option ft. Mahaelah
Shok Revolva by Sole Option
Never Too Late by Sole Option (In Full Podcast Version)
Right Here by Sole Option

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/815

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  Australia: among the refugees prisoners of the Park Hotel, the limbo in which Djokovic also ended up

You may also like

White China Release ‘Like Flowers’ | Niche Music

Men’s non-no radio, sudden final episode! Someday again!...

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated due to a...

The 10 most shocking videos of the fires...

everyone can have this benefit for free

Without Mbappé or Neymar, PSG starts its title...

Villavicencio murder: preventive detention for the 6 detainees

Modernica and Interscope Records Collaborate to Release Limited...

Lack of education in road safety, the main...

Bayern Munich confirms the signing of Harry Kane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy