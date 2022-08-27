2022/8/27 – Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option

Show notes

Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option. They talk about the journey, the ups and downs and the release of his new album “Heroes”. Grab a cuppa, get comfy and join the guys for some in depth conversation.

Playlist:

Lord Knows by Sole Option ft. Brad Sabat

Tremble (Remix) by Sole Option

Walk Alone by Sole Option

Sticks & Stones (Awaken Me) by Sole Option

Scars by Sole Option

Far Away by Sole Option ft. K-Wak

Hope Again by Sole Option ft. Mahaelah

Shok Revolva by Sole Option

Never Too Late by Sole Option (In Full Podcast Version)

Right Here by Sole Option

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/815

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio

www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH

www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

