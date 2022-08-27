2022/8/27 – Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option

Show notes
Oaks sits down to get deep with Sydney based emcee Sole Option. They talk about the journey, the ups and downs and the release of his new album “Heroes”. Grab a cuppa, get comfy and join the guys for some in depth conversation.
Playlist:
Lord Knows by Sole Option ft. Brad Sabat
Tremble (Remix) by Sole Option
Walk Alone by Sole Option
Sticks & Stones (Awaken Me) by Sole Option
Scars by Sole Option
Far Away by Sole Option ft. K-Wak
Hope Again by Sole Option ft. Mahaelah
Shok Revolva by Sole Option
Never Too Late by Sole Option (In Full Podcast Version)
Right Here by Sole Option
Hosts
Guests