The high-profile Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 latest joint color “Pine Green” was officially released last month, and successfully caused a rush in the United States. Now the second color “Blue/White” is exposed on the Internet.

The message comes from a well-known intelligence account Ovrnundr Like zSneakerHeadz and other intelligence accounts, Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Blue/White” maintains the original color block configuration method, uses high-quality leather and suede to construct the main body, replaces the original green block with blue, and matches the classic red Jumpman Logo And the insole highlights the original charm. The biggest highlight is the Nike SB Logo on the heel and the raw rubber that gives excellent grip. It is expected that a special shoe box will also be launched to commemorate it.

The recommended price of this shoe is $225, and it is expected to debut later this year, so stay tuned.