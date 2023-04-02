Home Entertainment Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Latest Joint Color Matching Suspected Exposure
Entertainment

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Latest Joint Color Matching Suspected Exposure

by admin

The high-profile Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 latest joint color “Pine Green” was officially released last month, and successfully caused a rush in the United States. Now the second color “Blue/White” is exposed on the Internet.

The message comes from a well-known intelligence account Ovrnundr Like zSneakerHeadz and other intelligence accounts, Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Blue/White” maintains the original color block configuration method, uses high-quality leather and suede to construct the main body, replaces the original green block with blue, and matches the classic red Jumpman Logo And the insole highlights the original charm. The biggest highlight is the Nike SB Logo on the heel and the raw rubber that gives excellent grip. It is expected that a special shoe box will also be launched to commemorate it.

The recommended price of this shoe is $225, and it is expected to debut later this year, so stay tuned.

See also  Hollywood comedian Leslie Jordan dies in car accident at 67 | Leslie .Jordan | Comedian

You may also like

They made my week the dresser

I can’t stop eating junk food even when...

Uniqlo for billionaires gwyneth’s trial

Cristina Kirchner pressures Alberto Fernández to get off...

Zhang Aijia’s son who was kidnapped at the...

Upset in Cordero for sanctions at Police Station...

They presented a project to carry out anti-doping...

It is sad to see Wu Jing and...

Wado de Pedro admitted that the Frente de...

Kicillof and official supporters alert “vulture onslaught” to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy