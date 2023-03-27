“Nobody 2” Concept Poster

The National Film Administration’s “Nobody 2” project filing

According to news from Sina Entertainment on March 27, according to the National Film Administration’s notice on the national film script (synopsis) filing and project announcement in February 2023, the movie “Nobody Knows 2” was put on record, written by Rao Xiaozhi and Wang Lili.

Plot summary: The small factory owner Lao Wen’s payment for the goods was stolen by a merchant from a certain South American country and he fled. He was determined not to do business with the people there again. Unexpectedly, the mysterious order came from the same place again, setting off a storm that involved Lao Wen’s life and half of the world.

The movie “Nobody Knows 2” previously exposed its concept poster at the annual tour event held by Emperor Films. Director Rao Xiaozhi also accepted media interviews and revealed information: The film is produced by Emperor Films, directed by Rao Xiaozhi, and Liang Lin is the producer. Currently, the script is being revised stage, will focus on the little people in Yiwu. The story is still multi-line narrative and black humor. There may be a continuation of the actors, but not the continuation of the characters.

