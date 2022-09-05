China News Agency, Los Angeles, September 4th (Reporter Zhang Shuo) During the Labor Day long weekend this year, the box office of North American movies that lacked the pull of strong new films is expected to hit a new low.

The North American box office statistics website boxofficemojo.com released film market data on September 4. 34 films earned about 52.96 million US dollars at the North American weekend box office (September 2 to 4). The fourth-to-last score in the box office statistics, and there is still no film that has won the box office of tens of millions of dollars.

The first Monday in September every year is Labor Day, a federal holiday in the United States. According to the above-mentioned box-office statistics website’s forecast data on the 4th, this year’s Labor Day long weekend (September 2-5) 27 films in North America box office of about 62.28 million US dollars, a far cry from about 139 million US dollars in the same period last year. Leaving aside the special period of the new crown epidemic in 2020, the North American box office is expected to fall to its lowest level in nearly 20 years this year’s Labor Day long weekend.

Statistics show that from September 2 to 4, none of the top ten North American weekend box office films were shortlisted, and it was all old faces to support the situation.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which premieres in December 2021, returns to the big screen on September 2, topping the North American weekend box office charts for the seventh time with roughly $6 million. At present, this fantasy adventure action film has accumulated more than 800 million US dollars at the North American box office, ranking third in the total North American box office rankings; the global box office has exceeded 1.9 billion US dollars, ranking sixth in the global box office rankings.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Top Gun: Maverick), which has been running for 15 consecutive weeks, also increased the number of theaters, with a weekend box office of about 5.5 million US dollars, a month-on-month increase of 16.5%, from the fourth place in the previous list. Period runner-up. At present, this action drama starring Tom Cruise has exceeded 700 million US dollars at the North American box office, which is almost the same as “Black Panther” (Black Panther), which is ranked No. 5 in the total North American box office, and is expected to surpass it soon. The film has grossed $1.44 billion worldwide so far.

“DC League of Super-Pets”, which tells the story of superhero pets, rose from the sixth place in the previous list to the third place with a weekend box office of about 5.45 million US dollars, a month-on-month increase of 31.7%. At present, the total box office of this cartoon in North America is about 82.33 million US dollars. In addition to overseas markets, the total box office has so far exceeded 160 million US dollars.

It was followed by action comedy “Bullet Train,” which made the list at No. 4 with about $5.4 million, and now has a global total of nearly $200 million. “The Invitation”, the winner of the previous list, retreated to No. 5 in this issue with a weekend box office of about 4.71 million US dollars, a decrease of 30.9% month-on-month. At present, the total box office of this low-cost “vampire” themed thriller is only about 1830 Ten thousand U.S. dollars.

New week with action-historical drama ‘Medieval’, thriller ‘Barbarian’ and fantasy-adventure ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ all set to hit theaters September 9 . (Finish)