The Asian version of NS “Akiba Tale 2 Director’s Cut” will be released on April 20, 2023

Cloud Leopard Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Chairman and President: Chen Yunyun) announced today that ACQUIRE Corp. (Chairman and President: Takuma Endo) developed the action-adventure game “Akiba Tale 2 Director’s Cut” (support platform : Nintendo Switch™) Asian version (Voice: Japanese / Subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean) will be launched simultaneously with the Japanese version on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

■Introduction to “Akiba Tale”

This series has launched the 10th anniversary remaster version of “Akiba Tale: Hellbound & Debriefed” (Nintendo Switch™/PlayStation®4) in 2021. It is a popular action-adventure game that has accumulated sales of more than 880,000 copies worldwide.

A “battle beyond imagination” unfolded on the stage of Akihabara, an entertainment hub in Tokyo. If you want to destroy the enemies who are afraid of the sun, you can only bet on each other’s clothes and fight!

“The Story of Akiba 2 Director’s Cut”

This is a remastered version of “Akiba Tale 2” released on PlayStation®3/PlayStation®Vita in 2013 and ported to Nintendo Switch™.

In order to faithfully restore the Akihabara street scene in 2013, in addition to reconfirming the copyrights of various places on the map, the materials used by some stores and buildings have also been improved.

◆Add “Katy” route

The plot line of the heroine “Katie Laikkonen”, which was not included in the original work of “Akiba Story 2”, will be produced and recorded according to the script settings at that time, with new stories and different perspectives. The ending makes up for the regret of the bead of the year.

◆Include all existing DLC

This work includes all the cooperative DLC costumes that will be available for download after the release of “Akiba Tale 2”. Please change into different clothes and explore the streets of Akihabara with a new feeling!