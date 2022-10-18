Home Entertainment NS “Akiba Tale 2 Director’s Cut” Asian version decided to launch on April 20, 2023-DoNews Games
Entertainment

NS “Akiba Tale 2 Director’s Cut” Asian version decided to launch on April 20, 2023-DoNews Games

by admin
NS “Akiba Tale 2 Director’s Cut” Asian version decided to launch on April 20, 2023-DoNews Games

The Asian version of NS “Akiba Tale 2 Director’s Cut” will be released on April 20, 2023

Qin Zeyu 2022-10-18 14:28:22

Cloud Leopard Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Chairman and President: Chen Yunyun) announced today that ACQUIRE Corp. (Chairman and President: Takuma Endo) developed the action-adventure game “Akiba Tale 2 Director’s Cut” (support platform : Nintendo Switch™) Asian version (Voice: Japanese / Subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean) will be launched simultaneously with the Japanese version on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

■Introduction to “Akiba Tale”

This series has launched the 10th anniversary remaster version of “Akiba Tale: Hellbound & Debriefed” (Nintendo Switch™/PlayStation®4) in 2021. It is a popular action-adventure game that has accumulated sales of more than 880,000 copies worldwide.

picture.png

picture.png

A “battle beyond imagination” unfolded on the stage of Akihabara, an entertainment hub in Tokyo. If you want to destroy the enemies who are afraid of the sun, you can only bet on each other’s clothes and fight!

picture.png

picture.png

“The Story of Akiba 2 Director’s Cut”

This is a remastered version of “Akiba Tale 2” released on PlayStation®3/PlayStation®Vita in 2013 and ported to Nintendo Switch™.

In order to faithfully restore the Akihabara street scene in 2013, in addition to reconfirming the copyrights of various places on the map, the materials used by some stores and buildings have also been improved.

picture.png

picture.png

◆Add “Katy” route

The plot line of the heroine “Katie Laikkonen”, which was not included in the original work of “Akiba Story 2”, will be produced and recorded according to the script settings at that time, with new stories and different perspectives. The ending makes up for the regret of the bead of the year.

See also  Sony's comic film "Mrs. Spider" is set to be released in North America on July 7, 2023 - SONY Sony - cnBeta.COM

◆Include all existing DLC

This work includes all the cooperative DLC costumes that will be available for download after the release of “Akiba Tale 2”. Please change into different clothes and explore the streets of Akihabara with a new feeling!

You may also like

Patek Philippe’s surprise: here is the new Nautilus,...

Reebok’s Latest Shoe Floatride Energy Argus X Is...

Matt Reeves continues to expand the “Batman” universe,...

Harrison Ford confirmed to join the Marvel Cinematic...

“Star Wars” live-action star invites Nicolas Cage to...

The bed in the Middle Ages, a story...

Nolan talks about insisting on film making: higher...

FUTUR’s new DOE exclusive series officially debut |...

The film box office is rising steadily, and...

The category division is getting more and more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy