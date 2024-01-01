Obituaries for today, Monday, January 1, 2024

IRELAND BALDOMERO from HUENTEMILLA

He died on 12/27 in General Roca. The medical and administrative team at Clínica de Ojos Román participates in his death and accompanies Adela and her family in this painful moment in the face of such an irreparable loss.

SERGIO OSCAR QUINTANA

He died in Gral.Roca at the age of 68. His partner: Mirta Fedeszen. His children: Verónica, Romina and Sergio. Political children, grandchildren and other relatives reported his death and that his remains were buried yesterday at 10 o’clock in the local necropolis. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

MARGARITA TRIPAILAO VDA. DE REGUERA

He died in Gral.Roca at the age of 88. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives report his death and that his remains buried in room “B” of Villegas 1045 were transferred to the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery for cremation. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

Beloved grandmother, today we say goodbye to you, eternally grateful for your love and dedication. Brenda.DINIELLO COMPANY

HORACE PEDRO ULLMANN

He died in Gral. Roca on 12/17/2023 at the age of 93. Dad, we say goodbye to you with all the love in the world. Thanks for life. Claudia, Jorgito, Rosita, Marcela, Rubén, M. Oritia, Ingrid, Ramiro, Paulina, Malén, Tamara, Romina, Candela, Karen, Jonathan, Pablo, Fabrizio, Luciana, Catalina, Joaquín, Leo, Ignacio, Bruno, Héctor ( Nino) and family, Carmen, the team of caregivers and nurses who assisted you at home, Tinito. We thank Dr. Daniel Clúa and team.

