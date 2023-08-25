OCEANS – present “Chop Suey” cover version

OCEANS have been back since the release of their second studio album Hell Is Where The Heart Is last November! The German nu-metallers proudly present their latest single ‘Chop Suey’. OCEANS have recorded their own version of the SYSTEM OF A DOWN classic.

OCEANS have been back since the release of their second studio album Hell Is Where The Heart Is last November! The German nu-metallers proudly present their latest single ‘Chop Suey’. OCEANS have recorded their own version of the SYSTEM OF A DOWN classic and as you would expect, the Germans put their own stamp on the song. In classic OCEANS manner, they gave the legendary song a darker touch, reinterpreted it and, above all, paid tribute to their roots.

Matching the release of their new single, OCEANS also deliver a new behind-the-scenes video, which you can watch here:

Timo Rotten about the new single:

“Toxicity was one of my favorite albums when it came out, but I hadn’t heard it in a while. Then Thomas dug it up again a few weeks ago and one question immediately came to mind: how would that sound with growls? And if I can do it at all. We just had to try it. Did I get it? I think you have to decide that for yourself.”

Since their inception, up-and-coming German band OCEANS have turned heads wherever they went. With their unique sound that sits somewhere between nu-metal, progressive, post- and death metal, and with mental health high on their agenda, the quartet has quickly become a well-known constant in today’s metal landscape. OCEANS have become known for their sense of innovation and experimentation within their genre; they have covered songs by Alessia Cara and collaborated with prominent musicians such as Robb Flynn from MACHINE HEAD and Andy Dörner from CALIBAN, among others. With two EPs in 2019, their debut album in 2020 and another EP in 2021, the band around mastermind Timo Rotten can safely be called one of the hardest and fastest working European bands in this genre. In 2022, OCEANS have collaborated with the release of their trilogy Hell Is Where The Heart Is – Part I: Love, its sequels Hell Is Where The Heart Is – Part II: Longing and Hell Is Where The Heart Is – Part III: Clarity their second album Hell Is Where The Heart Is, already proved that they will continue on their way to the top.

Timo Rotten | vocals, guitar

Patrick Zarske | guitar

Thomas Winkelman | bass

J.F. Grill | drums

