Tekashi 6ix9ine Surprises Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ with Lavish Gift Ahead of Performance in Puerto Rico

Title: Dominican Singer Yailin “La Más Viral” and Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Set to Perform in Puerto Rico Amidst Security Concerns

Subtitle: Tekashi surprises Yailin with a lavish gift ahead of their joint performance at the Univisión Youth Awards

Published Date: [Date]

Renowned Dominican singer Yailin “La Más Viral” and controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine have arrived in Puerto Rico for their upcoming performance at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, José Miguel Agrelot. Despite concerns over his safety, Tekashi has reassured fans and authorities that he will participate in the music event without fear.

Upon their arrival, Tekashi surprised Yailin with an extravagant gift, presenting her with a diamond chain engraved with her name. The rapper expressed his intention for her to wear the chain during their joint performance at the Univisión Youth Awards ceremony, where they will showcase their latest song, “Pa’ Ti”.

In a recent interview with “La Comay” on TeleOnce, Tekashi confidently stated that he intends to be part of the music event, dismissing the alleged threats surrounding his participation. Media outlets had previously reported that authorities advised against Tekashi’s visit to Puerto Rico. However, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau has confirmed not receiving any formal complaints regarding threats against the rapper.

Lieutenant Colonel Pedro Sánchez, speaking on the Lo Sé Todo program, stated that the authorities currently lack evidence of any threats against the artist. He emphasized that the decision to allow Tekashi’s visit was ultimately left to the organizers of the event. The Police Spokesman also clarified that security during such events is primarily the responsibility of the hosting company, while local support is provided as well.

Sánchez reiterated that no formal complaints of threats against Tekashi have been lodged with the police. He assured the public that law enforcement will promptly respond to any potential situation, as has been their standard practice.

It’s important to note that Tekashi, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, previously faced a two-year prison sentence in the United States in 2019 for violating the Weapons and Controlled Substances Act.

Tekashi and Yailin, also known as “La Más Viral,” are set to appear together on the Univisión show, generating considerable buzz due to their well-known feud with Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA.

The joint performance promises to be a high-energy event, with Tekashi’s daring presence and Yailin’s powerful vocals captivating the audience. Fans are eagerly anticipating this collaboration, despite the concerns surrounding Tekashi’s visit.

Stay tuned for updates and further details on the anticipated performance by Yailin “La Más Viral” and Tekashi 6ix9ine at the Univisión Youth Awards in Puerto Rico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

