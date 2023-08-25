MLC Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy was sworn in as Minister at Raj Bhavan, Telangana Chief Minister handed over the portfolio of Minerals Minister.

MLC Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy took oath as Minister at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Chief Minister hands over portfolio of Minerals Minister, explosive return to active politics

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 24/August

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

Member Legislative Council MLC# United District Ranga Reddy and former Transport Minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy has made an explosive return to active politics today, after which great enthusiasm is seen among his supporters.

State Governor Ms. Tamalsai Sundar Rajan today August 24 Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy was sworn in as the state minister at Raj Bhavan at 3:30 in the afternoon. In this swearing-in ceremony, apart from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, state ministers, members of the Assembly, members of the Legislative Council, Dr. P. Including Mahendra Reddy’s family members 150 The guests were participants. On the occasion of swearing in, it was curious that Dr. P. Which portfolio will be given to Mahendra Reddy?!

It was expected that Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy will be made the Health Minister on May 1 2021 After the then Health Minister Etala Rajender was removed from the post by the Chief Minister, the additional responsibility of Health Minister was given to State Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

However, tonight Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told MLC Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy. Minister of State for Minerals and Underground ResourcesDr. P. Mahendra Reddy earlier met with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao along with his wife and president of Zilla Parishad, District Waqarabad Ms. P. Sunita Mahendra Reddy and other family members and received his blessings.

Minister of Minerals Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy for the Assembly of the United State of Andhra Pradesh from the Assembly Constituency Tandoor three times. 1994-1999–2009 I have been elected. At that time he was involved in the Telugu Desam Party 2004 Congress candidate M. Narayana Rao was defeated in the assembly elections.

Later 2014 After the formation of the state of Telangana in the TRS (now BRS BRS# ) joined.2014 In the first election of Telangana Assembly, Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy contested from Tandoor Assembly Constituency and defeated the Congress candidate M. Narayan Rao and entered the Assembly. The portfolio of Transport Minister was given.2018 In the middle of the tenure by Chief Minister K.C.R 6 Due to the dissolution of the state assembly a month ago, he 2018 Till held the post of Transport Minister of Telangana.

December there 2018 In the Telangana Assembly elections held in 2008, he had to face defeat by the margin of more than 3000 votes in the hands of then Congress candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy. However, a few months after the victory June 6, 2018 Member of Parliament Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy joined the then TRS (now BRS) along with other Congress MLAs.

After that, Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy, who has a strong hold on the politics of the united district of Rangareddy (Waqarabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts) and has a wide circle of supporters, was nominated by the party. 2019 I was made a member of the Legislative Council. Later again 2022 He was elected unopposed as a member of the Legislative Council of the United District Rangareddy.

Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy was a strong contender for the BRS party ticket to contest the Telangana Assembly elections held at the end of this year, and had repeatedly said in press conferences that the party would give him the ticket. However, in recent days, Chief Minister K.C. Issued by R 115 Member of Assembly Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy was again given a chance in the list of Medwars. At that time, there were reports in political and journalistic circles that Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy has already been accepted for it! And he is being included in the state cabinet in two or three days. Thus, this prediction proved true today.

The BRS party was left divided into two groups in Tandoor Assembly Constituency. The people and the party workers were caught in a dilemma due to the rhetoric against each other and the continuous attempt by both sides to establish control over the party. It was also reached and reconciliation was done every time.

Meanwhile, when the names of the party candidates were announced three days ago, a pleasant atmosphere was seen between MLC Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy and MLA Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy, who are considered to be fierce rivals of each other. Reaching MLC’s house in Hyderabad and receiving his blessings by presenting him with a bouquet.

At the same time, after Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy was sworn in and made Minister of Minerals, Member of Parliament Chiwla Dr. G. Ranjeet Reddy, Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy, Member of Assembly Waqarabad and President BRS Waqarabad District Dr. Mitko. Anand and MLA Pragi Maheshwar Reddy met Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy and congratulated him and presented flowers.

There, Minister of Minerals Dr. Great enthusiasm is seen among the supporters of Mahendra Reddy. A large number of his supporters leaders and party workers from different places of the united district Rangareddy and Tandoor are busy reaching Hyderabad to congratulate him. Ex-President Tandoor Town TRS Abdul Rauf. A delegation under the leadership of reached Hyderabad today and met the Minister of Minerals Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy while congratulating him and expressing good wishes. Senior party leaders Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Mahmood Khan and others were included in this delegation.

