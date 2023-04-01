Home News Follow these recommendations so that eating fish at Easter does not become an ordeal for you – news




Given the proximity of Holy Week, the date on which the purchase and consumption of fish in the country increases, the Government of Casanare, through the Departmental Health Secretariat, carries out Inspection, Surveillance and Control – IVC operations, in the establishments that sell this product, to prevent poisoning.

This in order to give Casanareños the security that the fish sold in the market places, supermarkets, micro markets and stores, among others, comply with the safety parameters and do not represent a health risk. Otherwise this food can be confiscated.

During the operations, the team monitors and inspects the storage, conservation and quality of the fish that sells the most for Easter, such as dried fish, mojarra, frozen fish and fresh fish.

Therefore, the health authorities recommend that, when buying these products, take into account the following recommendations:

– Fish scales are well attached to the skin.

– It does not bend to the touch and does not lose texture.

– It has light red, radiant gills.

– The eyes are protruding and bright.

– It does not have an unpleasant odor.

– At the time of purchase, ensure that the product does not remain for so long outside the refrigeration.

Source: Government of Casanare

