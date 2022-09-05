Offline screening of the barrier-free movie “Walking on the Moon” Ali Entertainment Public Welfare Creates a New Hot Movie and TV Series for Visually Impaired Audiences

On August 27th, 50 visually impaired audiences came to Beijing Shuangjing UME Cinema to enjoy the barrier-free movie “Walking to the Moon” together. This is the first time that this film has been screened offline for visually impaired audiences during the hot screening period. In order to make it easier for visually impaired people to enjoy film and television works online, Youku Accessible Theater will also expand content resources to meet the cultural needs of visually impaired people.

In the screening room, the visually impaired audience listened to the original soundtrack of the film while listening to the narrator’s description of the picture.

Unlike able-bodied people watching movies, barrier-free movies need to debug and explain the sound before the official screening, remove explosive sound effects, and match the original sound of the movie to make the volume more suitable for visually impaired audiences. After the narrator introduces the theme of the story, the film officially begins.

“A huge meteorite fragment smashed down, and Duguyue was pushed out by the huge impact, flipped two somersaults in the air, and landed on the surface of the moon”, “Duguyue struggled to get up and opened the command on her arm. “Disc”…Where there are no lines, with the speaker’s explanation, the audience gradually builds up pictures and plots in their minds, and their emotions are also mapped on their faces as the plot progresses.

One of the organizers, Dawei, the film narrator of the Beijing Hongdandan Visually Impaired Cultural Service Center, said that the narrator is the key link in the barrier-free transformation of film and television works. An audio-visual viewing experience.

After the film, an audience member was led out of the theater by a guide dog and volunteers.

According to Chen Yanling, the head of Ali Entertainment and Public Welfare, Youku will launch a barrier-free theater in 2020 to facilitate online viewing of film and television works by visually impaired users. This time, in order to allow visually impaired audiences to see the hot movies as soon as possible, they have cooperated with Beijing Hongdandan Television. The Barrier Cultural Service Center organized offline barrier-free viewing activities, so that they could enjoy the fun of watching movies for the first time.

“Listening to the original soundtrack of the movie and adding the narration, we will also feel immersed in the scene, just like experiencing those plots on the moon.” A visually impaired audience said that he usually likes Shen Teng. It was said that “A Lonely Walk on the Moon” was going to be released, but I didn’t expect to hear the accessible version of the movie so soon.

Another viewer said that he usually likes comedy and historical movies, but the accessible film and television content provided on the Internet is very limited. In the past, almost all of them participated in offline movie viewing organized by non-profit organizations. There are very few movie viewing activities, and this time I can see the accessible version of the movie that is still being shown, which is especially satisfying.”

According to statistics from the World Health Organization, about 17 million people in China have different degrees of visual impairment, and most of them cannot participate in cultural experiences through the Internet.

In the future, Youku Barrier-free Theater will gradually expand the content of film and television, and the barrier-free version of “The Cloister Pavilion” will be launched soon.

In order to meet the online viewing needs of visually impaired groups, Youku made a barrier-free transformation in 2020. After opening the APP, the screen reading software used by visually impaired viewers will read module information in units of page modules, and select their favorite film and television works through voice guidance.

Chen Yanling said that the audience for offline accessible films is relatively limited, and Youku’s accessible theaters hope that through technology and platform capabilities, cultural products can be put on the wings of public welfare, so that more people in need can “see” them. Ali Entertainment Public Welfare has cooperated with Hangzhou Comprehensive Service Center for Disabled Persons and Hangzhou “Sonar” barrier-free audio-visual team to continuously enrich the content of Youku barrier-free theater and provide more diverse cultural products for visually impaired groups. The latest accessible version of “The Cloister Pavilion” will be launched one after another in the near future. In addition, the two sides will make joint efforts for the production of barrier-free films and barrier-free TV series, and promote the development of barrier-free films into films.