Since the release of “Close” in the summer of 2020, which also marked the end of a trilogy, they have devoted themselves OHHMS one thing in particular: horror films. Classics and newer strips accompanied the British quintet and eventually influenced the songwriting. „Rot“ was inspired by these cinematic worlds and, above all, lets them find their way into the lyrics. But the music remains as heavy, overpowering and sweet as ever.

Some episodes just jump out at you, like the stale yet biting “The Mephisto Waltz.” In an unusually short three minutes, OHHMS immediately lead in media res. The plaintive and at the same time incredibly intense refrain puts you in a good mood, surrounded by mid-tempo chaos. “Let’s Scare Jessica To Death” doesn’t need a big intro either and trembles into the track before the first mighty wave rolls off and makes tabula rasa. Doomy elements, almost stoner-like riffs and meditative post approaches collide with sludge walls, used as intensively as pointedly.

The sheer power of this record makes listening and seeing pass away, and “A Dark Song” is particularly powerful. Again, a little stoner sludge concoction surprises as the song gradually explores its identity. Several molts, an ominous caesura with a progressive touch, then a long finish with oppressive effects – the horror motif comes through well. The same applies to “Swamp Thing”, where the basic concept is already in the title. For seven minutes, OHHMS wrestle with the possibilities of sludge and post metal, like a chamber play, getting slower and more disturbing.

They certainly have a knack for horror, and a really good one at that: OHHMS are also evolving musically, juxtaposing the frontal, riff-heavy monstrosities with more complex, collage-like designs with post and doom undertones, and blazing their elbows on their way . “Red” has become a complex, confusing and at the same time extremely rewarding monster, taking the horror template exquisitely and yet going its own way. At the same time, the British confirm their impressive form with the next pretty rough diamond of furious passion.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/31/2023

