F1, Gp Australia with three red flags: what happened

F1, Gp Australia with three red flags: what happened


It all happened in the Gp d’Australiathird round of the world championship Formula 1 won by Max Verstappen. The red flag, which interrupts the race and establishes a new start, has been displayed three times. And it is the first time in the history of the world championship that something like this has happened.

The first red flag

The red flag was displayed for the first time on lap eight after the exit of Alexander Albon. The Williams driver, who ended up in a wall, first forced the safety car to enter, then induced the race direction to wave the red flag and suspend the race to clean the track of gravel and debris left by the car.

The second red flag

Four laps from the end the new stop. Retires the Haas of Magnussen who loses the right rear tire in a contact with the wall and the race direction is forced to display the red flag to allow the track invaded by debris to be cleaned. In the lead was Verstappen’s Red Bull ahead of Hamilton, Alonso and Sainz’s Ferrari.

Restart and new stop

The race restarted with two laps to go but after a few meters the red flag was displayed again. At the start they went off the track Fernando Alonso e Lance Stroll with the Aston Martins and the two Alpines of Esteban Ocon e Pierre Gasly. In the lead were Max Verstappen ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. The race then restarted behind the safety car and ended with the success of Verstappen in front of Hamilton and Alonso, Sainz finished in 4th place but was penalized by 5″ for a contact with Alonso on the second restart.

