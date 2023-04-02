Four days after the second leg of the semifinals against Real Madrid, it was all good news for the FC Barcelona in Elche (0-4), from the victory with both Ansu Fati, the goals from Lewandowski, the new position of Eric García or the debut of a promising youth player: Aleix Garrido.

Ansu Fati scores again for Barcelona

After his father’s (Bori) statements put him on the trigger, Ansu Fati scored again. He hadn’t done it since October 20. It is true that he achieved it in a game with little demand, but surely it helped him to gain confidence.

Running towards the Pichichi. 🏆 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 2, 2023

Robert Lewandowski, double

The Pole hadn’t scored since last February and scored again, this time two goals, to climb to the top of the scorer list with 17. Barcelona needs the goals of their reference player and it seems they have recovered them.

Ter Stegen, undefeated portería

The German goalkeeper Ter Stegen did it again. With yesterday’s there are 150 occasions in which he has left the rival to zero and is two away from his record at Barcelona (24). In 27 games in this championship, he has conceded nine goals.

Ferrán Torres, without anxiety

Ferrán Torres was not at his best either. Like Ansu, he also suffers from goalscoring anxiety syndrome, but like Ansu, in Elche, he scored a goal to close the game. In fact, the three Barca forwards scored.

A new midfielder for Barcelona

Xavi Hernández said that Jordi Cruyff, football director, asked him about the possibility that Eric García, who has been losing prominence as a central defender after the arrival of Koundé and Christensen, could play as a midfielder. It is not the first time in Barcelona that a central defender ends up playing in that position, as happened with the Mexican Rafa Márquez in his day.

a new rookie #MadeInLaMasia 🏡 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 2, 2023

Alex Garrido

He played eight minutes and they tasted like glory. After eleven years at La Masia, Aleix Garrido, a midfielder from Gavi’s estate, made his debut with the first team and cried when they showed him a video at the end of the game. Xavi is clear with him: «It is a Barça profile, for sure. He has a great last pass and is a technically superior player. He has time, he loves me ».

Pablo Torre, the next crack

If the Spaniard Pablo Torre did not have so much competition in his position, he would surely have many more minutes, but he has to settle for the few that Xavi Hernández gives him. With Pedri’s loss, the spotlights focused on him, but it was not his time either. The technicians speak of a gifted player. Last night in Elche, in a few minutes, he showed his class again.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!