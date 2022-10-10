[Epoch Times, October 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) Today (10th), Japan’s NHK official website announced the “73rd NHK Red and White Singing Contest (NHK Red and White Songs)” List of hosts. Actor Oizumi Hiro is still the male host this year, and Hashimoto Kanna is the female host. Sho Sakurai, a member of “ARASHI”, will serve as the host of the special tour.

Oizumi Yoo, who has participated in NHK’s “Ryoma Biography”, “Sanada Maru”, “Xiaoxi’s Foreign Fruits” and “The 13 People of Kamakura Palace”, is the third time he has served as the “NHK Red and White Singing Contest”. host. The official website of NHK released today his thoughts on being the host of the show again this year.

Oizumi Yang said: “This year is the third time. I will maximize the experience of the past two times and try my best to make this “Red and White” the most powerful and best one!” He also talked about working together as a director. Hashimoto Kanna, the host, Kuwako Maho, and Sakurai Sho, who is the host of the special tour, said, “With such a reliable partner, I will not think about many difficulties this year, and will freely (host), Free red and white work hard for the goal.”

He also revealed: “Perhaps (this time) it will be the first New Year’s Eve “Red and White” in history. I will do my best to assist the artists participating in the event. Please give me more advice.”

Hashimoto Kanna, who was the host of the “NHK Red and White Singing Contest” for the first time, said that she was “surprised to feel unreal” when she learned that she was invited to be the host of the 73rd “Red and White”, but at the same time I also felt that I had to take on this heavy responsibility. She said that “Red and White” is a well-known and historical Japanese national program, and she used to watch “Red and White” with her family for New Year’s Eve.

Hashimoto Kanna admitted that she has always been focusing on the path of being an actor and has no experience as a host, which made her feel “Is it appropriate for me to take this task”, but thanks to the warm encouragement of the show staff, She was determined to take up this very honorable duty. She said, “Since I have taken over the task of hosting, I must first respect the many seniors who have created this show in the past and now. I will work hard so that this year’s artists can perform in a comfortable mood.”

In the end, Kanna Hashimoto said, “Although I still have many shortcomings, I will try my best to create a happy and cheerful program with the power of Oizumi Hiro and Sakurai Sho, who are co-hosts, and Kuwako Maho of NHK. Do your best to make the show a bridge for the audience to welcome a happy new year. Please give me more advice.”

This year, Sakurai Sho, who is the host of the special tour guide, has served as the host of the “Red and White” men’s white group for five consecutive years as the group “ARASHI” since 2010. This is his third time as an individual. Be the host. He said that this year, he was exposed to sad news every day, so he hoped that at least through music, the whole of Japan would be surrounded by “love and peace”.

Sakurai Sho also said that this year, he was very honored to be able to appear in “Red and White” as a special guide host (スペシャルナビゲーター) this year. The “NHK Red and White Singing Contest” that makes people forget time and make people excited.

