Someone successfully executed Doom in "Notepad"

Someone successfully executed Doom in "Notepad"

As long as you have the heart, any hardware and software can be used to run “DOOM” (DOOM). This game development meme originated from overseas has now come to the latest development. The built-in notebook “Notepad” of Womdows can also be used to play There’s Doom.

The game developer Samperson released the screen of his “Notepad” program to execute “Doom” today. Samperson himself emphasized that the image is not post-production, and the Notepad.exe executable file has not been modified in any way, and successfully ran at a smoothness of 60 fps. Use the text output screen to execute Doom.

In fact, on September 24 this year, Samperson disclosed that he exported the image of the little painter to Notepad, which attracted many netizens to knock the bowl “So when can we use it to run “Doom”?”

So, it took Samperson more than two weeks to actually move Doom to a Notepad notebook, and this amazing initiative even wonEndorsement by Doom developer John Romero. Samperson said that he will release the Notepad version of “Doom” for netizens to download in the near future.

Watch out for any wishes you make online, I won’t be surprised the next time someone runs Doom with the classic game “Stomp on Mine”… um, wait a minute.

