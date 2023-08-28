Home » Oliver and Amira Pocher blaspheme about Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi: “crass primitive” | Entertainment
Oliver and Amira Pocher blaspheme about Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi: “crass primitive” | Entertainment

Who has the damage…

On Tuesday, singer Marc Terenzi (45) and his fiancee Verena Kerth (42) shocked with a drinking session in Hamburg.

A welcome template for Amira (30) and Oliver Pocher (45) to gossip about it again in their podcast.

Scandal couple: Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi

Foto: Maximilian Sydow

Amira Pocher’s conclusion: “They are pure poison for each other. (…) Imagine drinking all night as a couple, possibly consuming something else, going to the hotel, arguing, punching each other in the face, that’s not cool.”

What kind of relationship is that? Amira: “It’s so blatantly primitive.”

After a drinking session that began in the classy “Fischereihafen Restaurant” and ended early in the morning in the Reeperbahn pub “Zur Ritze”, Verena and Marc attacked each other. The police even came to their four-star hotel “The George” and both were reported for bodily harm.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time things have gone wrong for the two of them…

