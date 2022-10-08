Reporter Zhuge Yi

Just after the 5 dramas “A Dream” ended, the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra immediately settled in the Shanghai Grand Theater. The next day, the orchestra performed the special concert “Silk and Bamboo Crossing” and “Chinese Music for China” to play the chapter of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the group; at the Grand Theater In the Central Theater, 10 performances of the drama “Rhino in Love” were sold out quickly.

On the seven days of National Day, the busyness of the Shanghai Grand Theater is the epitome of the world of performing arts. Performing Arts World is a large, medium and small theater and a new space for performing arts, attracting audiences from all over the world with good plays and new plays.

Good repertoire and good lineup are always in strong demand

“A Dream” had its national premiere at the Shanghai Grand Theater last year, and the attention exceeded everyone’s expectations. More and more audiences recognized “A Dream” and supported “A Dream”. During the National Day holiday, Zhang Xiaoding, general manager of Shanghai Grand Theater, saw many audiences from the Yangtze River Delta at the ticket gate of the theater. “If the audience’s health code is from other places, they need to write a letter of commitment, so I can see where they come from at a glance.” “Amazing Dreams” has a good script, showing a high level of comedy creation and high-quality stage presentations by famous artists. The audience is willing to watch it again and again. “Rhinoceros in Love” is an old drama, but every time I come to Shanghai, I can sell out the tickets quietly.

“The audience will always have a strong demand for good plays and a good lineup.” Zhang Xiaoding’s judgment on the current performing arts world was verified on the “neighbor” Tianchan Yifu stage at the Grand Theater. Like the Grand Theatre, the tickets for the Tianchan Yifu stage performance were sold out early. On the 7th day of National Day, 7 dramas including “Azalea Mountain” and “Yanyang Tower” appeared in turn. On the 5th, the Shanghai Peking Opera Theater’s “Dragon and Phoenix” ended. On the 6th and 7th, the Shanghai Yue Theater “The Peacock Flying Southeast” and “The Story of the West Chamber” continued. From the 8th to the 10th, Shanghai opera performances. The staff said: “National Day stalls are all night shows, and audiences in their 10s to 40s have become the mainstream of Tianchan Yifu’s stage.”

Compared with the script, compared with the performance, compared with the planning ability

“The territory of the performing arts world is constantly expanding. Every theater is looking for its own position. The first immersive musical “Apolonia” performed in Asia Tower went to the framed stage, reflecting the diverse concepts of the performing arts world. The script, the performance, and the market planning ability.” Zhang Xiaoding said.

From October 5th to 8th, the framed version of “Apolonia” landed in the Chinese Grand Theater. Occupying the first half of the National Day stall at the Grand Theater is the premiere of the original musical “The Slash Evolution”. In the play, you can see fresh stalks in the investment banking, futures, metaverse, e-commerce, audit finance, venture capital and other industries. Following the Kunqu Opera “The Peony Pavilion” and the Chinese version of the drama “Frankenstein”, the Shanghai Grand Theater Creation Center continued to create the Chinese premiere of the dance drama “White Snake” and the Chinese version of the musical “The Brothers Karamazov”. The two crews are in full swing.

“The Brothers Karamazov” directed by Oh Se in South Korea