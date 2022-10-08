Home Business Surface Laptop 5 Series New Machine Specifications Expose AMD Ryzen Platform or Absence-Microsoft Surface
Surface Laptop 5 Series New Machine Specifications Expose AMD Ryzen Platform or Absence-Microsoft Surface

Surface Laptop 5 Series New Machine Specifications Expose AMD Ryzen Platform or Absence-Microsoft Surface

At 10 a.m. ET on October 12, Microsoft will hold a special 2022 Surface conference.However, before the official website live broadcast, @ALumia_Italia has already exposed the model specifications of the new Surface Laptop 5 series on Twitter.It is puzzling that the AMD Ryzen version appears to be absent from this update.

First, Aggiornamenti Lumia pointed out that the Surface Laptop 5 Series laptops will be available in 13.5/15-inch sizes.

The general specifications of the 13.5-inch model are as follows:

● Screen resolution: 2256×1504

● Processor: Intel 12th generation EVO platform

● Graphics: Intel Xe Graphics

● Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition

● Network: Bluetooth 5.1 + Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapter

Specific model:

● i5-1235U – 512GB SSD – 8GB RAM – Black

● i7-1255U – 512GB SSD – 16GB RAM – Black

Secondly, the general model parameters of the 15-inch model are as follows:

● Screen resolution: 2496×1664

● Processor: Intel 12th generation EVO platform

● Graphics: Intel Xe Graphics

● Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition

● Network: Bluetooth 5.1 + Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapter

Specific model:

● i7-1255U – 256GB SSD – 8GB RAM – Platinum

● i7-1255U – 512GB SSD – 8GB RAM – Platinum

● i7-1255U – 512GB SSD – 16GB RAM – Platinum

● i7-1255U – 512GB SSD – 16GB RAM – Black

As mentioned above, we’ve only seen options based on Intel’s Alder Lake-U series of mobile processors, meaning the AMD Ryzen platform is likely to be dropped in this refresh cycle.

In addition, there are rumors that Microsoft is developing a more gaming-oriented Surface laptop, and it is said that the machine will also use the Intel platform.

