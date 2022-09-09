He is in a style of his own, with a unique temperament, marked by a deep and mysterious midnight blue, refusing to follow all stereotypes. He decided to write his own life, to make the pulse of the city beat to his own rhythm, a melody that became more and more passionate and heart-wrenching, like a vivid portrayal of his personality: the Chanel Cerulean Men’s Fragrance Collection.

chanel

Pioneer and avant-garde unique atmosphere

Breaking away from conventions, daring to find new ways and exploring uncharted territories: this is the essence of Chanel fragrances. In line with this pioneering spirit, the Chanel Cerulean Men’s Fragrance Collection blazes new trails in olfactory creation, looking to the future, depicting a new world full of urban modernity with a unique woody fragrance. Since the launch of Chanel Cerulean Eau de Toilette in 2010, the collection has given a new definition of masculinity, dedicated to men who are self-reliant, strong but not afraid to express their inner sensibility.

chanel

The extraordinary sense of smell trilogy

Using music as the medium, the multi-faceted charm of the Chanel Cerulean Men’s fragrance collection and its core woody aromas are transformed into three fragrance interpretations, which most vividly demonstrate its stylistic qualities. Chanel did not simply change the concentration of the original fragrance, but gave deep thinking. In 2014, it launched the gentle and sensual Chanel azure men’s fragrance, and in 2018, it launched the deep and delicate Chanel azure men’s fragrance. Each piece is elegant, charming and recognizable.

The sound of drums in the distance set the rhythm for the fragrance movement. The cymbals vibrate and strike melodious chords to the fiery beat of Chanel Cerulean Men’s Eau de Toilette. As the first piece in the series, Jacques Boju* plays with contrasts, with citrus fruity notes paired with rich and powerful aromatic notes, which are bright and crisp, with the contrast of dry cedar and New Caledonian sandalwood. Vibrant breath.

The metronome sounded. The snare drum hits an increasingly gripping rhythm. Chanel Cerulean for Men is marked by fresh and bright citrus notes and aromatic notes that unleash the charm of freedom. As the second entry in the series, Jacques Boju highlights the extra subtle freshness of vetiver, softly wrapped in a rich and sensual accord of cedar and amber.

The bass drum roared. Today, under the interpretation of Olivier Poggio, the surging energy of Chanel Cerulean for Men is purer and deeper than ever. Precious cedar and New Caledonian sandalwood add to the fresh fragrance, and the rich, deep scent is refined and refined, leaving a mysterious and unique fragrance imprint on the skin.

Jacques Polju* – Chanel’s third-generation perfumer (1978-2014)

Olivier Boju** – Chanel’s fourth-generation exclusive perfumer (January 2015 to present)

chanel

Iconic bottle in three shades of azure

Generous physique with a confident aura: the bottle of Chanel Cerulean for Men is pure and simple in design. Simple, efficient and tailored for men. The unique magnetic bottle cap adheres to the design concept of Chanel’s beauty and practicality, and the opening and closing movements are smooth and neat.

Elegant shape in carefully modulated shades of blue. Between dusk and dawn, it is extremely blue like black, extremely black like blue, and the subtle color reflects the mysterious light and shadow. The blue of Chanel Cerulean Eau de Toilette for Men shimmers like a neon in the middle of the night. Chanel Cerulean Men’s fragrance has a darker blue with a metallic sheen. The unattainable blue of Chanel Cerulean Men’s Fragrance blends with the night and is as full and rich as the fragrance. A kind of blue that can only be understood and cannot be described, exudes an unpredictable blurred halo.

chanel

free man image

He got rid of the shackles of prejudice and embarked on a journey of self-discovery. Under the guidance of intuition, he came to a city that belonged to him. Under his feet, this giant city emits a faint blue light. The music played as he passed, and his heart beat faster, leaving behind a mysterious and charming figure, somewhere between light and shadow. He is uniquely charismatic, rejecting the predestined arrangement of fate, choosing to go his own way and meet the infinite possibilities. Each piece in the Chanel Cerulean fragrance collection for men expresses individuality and reveals true masculinity in subtleties.

Unexpected and contrasting, the CHANEL Cerulean fragrance collection for men captures the spirit of the times and presents three fragrance interpretations that are timeless and modern. Emotional atmosphere, revealing extraordinary masculine charm, showing self-confidence without losing emotional style.