Onitsuka Tiger Launches Tiger Gallery™ Art Exhibition Project

Onitsuka Tiger Launches Tiger Gallery™ Art Exhibition Project

In 2022, Onitsuka Tiger officially launched the Tiger Gallery™ art exhibition project, which will hold regular exhibitions and provide a wide range of activities support, including inviting them to design store windows facing Regent Street, etc., aiming to provide support for various contemporary artists to create stories about art, A dialogue space for innovation and style to activate the community system built around offline boutique stores.

The first exhibition will be held at the Onitsuka Tiger flagship store on Regent Street in London, UK. It will be curated by Yuki Terase of Art Intelligence Global (AIG), an international art consultancy firm, and the participating artist will be Godwin Champs Namuyimba, a new artist from Uganda. Born in 1989, Godwin Champs Namuyimba’s work is rich in layers of painting, transforming everyday life into a global portrait perspective full of passion, ambition and fantasy by depicting family and friends at home, exploring postcolonial African contexts. Race and identity construction, his work has been shown around the world and has had themed solo exhibitions at Galerie Margot in Paris, Zidoun Bossuyt in Luxembourg, East-Projects in New York, Ars Belga in Brussels and Steinsland & Berliner in Stockholm Collections are held at the Luxembourg Museum of Modern Art (Mudam), the W Art Foundation in Qingdao, Shanghai and Hong Kong, the Orebro City Library in Sweden and the Bunker Art Space in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Interested readers may wish to pay attention to the inaugural exhibition of the Tiger Gallery™ project until September 17.

