In a turbulent world, people come and go, it is a kind of luck to meet someone who truly understands and loves themselves, and it is also a kind of persistence in belief. I firmly believe that that ta will come to my side, so that I will not get lost in the complicated world. Diamonds are true love created after thousands of years of waiting, so many people choose to use diamonds to propose marriage, and use that lasting brilliance to guard their loyal and unswerving love.ALLOVE Ten Hearts and Ten Arrows® DiamondsUse precious treasures to condense into artistic diamond gifts one by one, and embellish lasting love with the beauty of the collection.

Every girl once had a princess dream, wearing a gorgeous wedding dress, wearing a sparkling diamond crown, and holding a wedding with the beloved prince in the limelight. They who work hard to live deserve a sincere emotion. For them, the most touching moment is when their lover takes out the ring, gets down on one knee and sincerely says, “Will you marry me and be my queen?” ALLOVE presents the collection and star crown series to crown love and perfectly tell every true feeling.





ALLOVE Collection·Star Crown SeriesTaken from the scroll of the Ionic column in the ancient Greek temple, it is like a perfect wave holding up a star, just like Venus born in the sea, defending the most sincere love with the most extensive heart. The simple and neat symmetrical ripples, like the stage curtain, make the queen appear elegantly, smart and elegant, and make people follow closely.

The most eye-catching of the entire collection·star crown series is the crown, which is composed ofNearly 600 diamonds and 15 platinum pillarsLinked together, the light shape brings a sense of beauty. The main diamond with ten hearts and ten arrows in the center of the crown is surrounded by 10 secondary diamonds. When the 10 beams are concentrated, they will burst into a star-like light, like the floating figure of the goddess of the night. It is worth mentioning that this diamond jewelry has a chic design that can be worn more, and can also be worn as a necklace on a low-neck evening dress, perfectly showing the whimsical brilliance of different moments.

Whether it is a long-term dependence or a vigorous investment, the best destination for an emotion is to step into the ideal marriage hall. At the right time, use the ALLOVE diamond ring that shows female confidence and dazzling charm to create a romance to the favorite queen. Surprise, let them live more bravely in the company of love.



