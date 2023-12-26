Oriana Sabatini Celebrates Christmas with Paulo Dybala and Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Argentinian actress and singer Oriana Sabatini celebrated Christmas Eve and Christmas with her boyfriend, soccer player Paulo Dybala, and their intimate celebration quickly turned into a source of speculation. Sabatini uploaded a festive postcard to Instagram, prompting rumors that she might be pregnant.

Comments on the postcard ranged from excitement to skepticism about Sabatini’s possible pregnancy. Some Instagram users were quick to jump to conclusions, with one comment reading, “I quickly saw the photo and thought Ori was pregnant. I almost got excited.” Another user tweeted, “She is pregnant, I sign it here,” after seeing a photo of Sabatini in a form-fitting dress.

Fed up with the rumors and comments about her body, Sabatini responded with a sarcastic comment, saying, “Or do they eat?” She expressed her frustration with the constant speculation surrounding her body and the pregnancy rumors that seem to always be circulating.

Despite the rumors, Sabatini and Dybala shared their Christmas celebration with their followers on social media. The couple enjoyed Christmas dinner with friends Leandro Paredes and Camila Galante, sharing their good wishes for the holiday. Sabatini’s mother, Catherine Fulop, expressed her excitement and longing for her daughter’s presence, commenting, “They are too beautiful. I miss you here! I cry.”

While the couple may have experienced an intimate and joyous Christmas celebration, they also found themselves at the center of pregnancy rumors. Sabatini’s response to the speculation highlights the challenges of being in the public eye and dealing with constant scrutiny.

