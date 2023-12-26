Home » Oriana Sabatini Celebrates Christmas with Paulo Dybala and Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Entertainment

Oriana Sabatini Celebrates Christmas with Paulo Dybala and Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

by admin
Oriana Sabatini Celebrates Christmas with Paulo Dybala and Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Argentinian actress and singer Oriana Sabatini celebrated Christmas Eve and Christmas with her boyfriend, soccer player Paulo Dybala, and their intimate celebration quickly turned into a source of speculation. Sabatini uploaded a festive postcard to Instagram, prompting rumors that she might be pregnant.

Comments on the postcard ranged from excitement to skepticism about Sabatini’s possible pregnancy. Some Instagram users were quick to jump to conclusions, with one comment reading, “I quickly saw the photo and thought Ori was pregnant. I almost got excited.” Another user tweeted, “She is pregnant, I sign it here,” after seeing a photo of Sabatini in a form-fitting dress.

Fed up with the rumors and comments about her body, Sabatini responded with a sarcastic comment, saying, “Or do they eat?” She expressed her frustration with the constant speculation surrounding her body and the pregnancy rumors that seem to always be circulating.

Despite the rumors, Sabatini and Dybala shared their Christmas celebration with their followers on social media. The couple enjoyed Christmas dinner with friends Leandro Paredes and Camila Galante, sharing their good wishes for the holiday. Sabatini’s mother, Catherine Fulop, expressed her excitement and longing for her daughter’s presence, commenting, “They are too beautiful. I miss you here! I cry.”

While the couple may have experienced an intimate and joyous Christmas celebration, they also found themselves at the center of pregnancy rumors. Sabatini’s response to the speculation highlights the challenges of being in the public eye and dealing with constant scrutiny.

See also  Dybala between Juve and Inter: Marotta has the plan to convince him

You may also like

Stunning Looks on the Red Carpet: Highlights from...

Astral Sleep – We Are Already Living In...

Remembering Kamar de los Reyes: The Life and...

“World’s Gifts, Coming to You” JD International x...

Jarhead Fertilizer – Carceral Warfare

Pleasures and Moose Knuckles Collaborate on New Streetwear...

FUROR GALLICO – New album “Future To Come”...

Remembering Lilí Ledy: A Mexican Toy Factory’s Legacy...

American actor Charlie Sheen attacked by neighbor

“Heaven Comes to Heaven”: Chinese Animation Premieres on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy