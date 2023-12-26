Home » Messi mediates the signing of Marcos Rojo for Inter Miami
Messi mediates the signing of Marcos Rojo for Inter Miami

Inter Miami Pursuing Top-Level Center Back with Messi’s Intermediation

Inter Miami is making significant moves for the 2024 season, with a focus on strengthening their attack and other areas of the workforce. After the high-profile signing of Luis Suárez and a potential acquisition of another striker like ‘Pipa’ Benedetto, the club is now turning their attention to securing a top-level center back.

According to reports from Argentina, Inter Miami is looking to make an effort to bring in a top-level center back, with Lionel Messi potentially acting as an intermediary or surprise agent for one of the potential targets, Marcos Rojo.

Despite Rojo’s uncertain future at Boca Juniors, where he has reported for preseason training, there are strong indications that there is interest in him from both Brazil and the United States. Both Messi and former Argentina coach ‘Tata’ Martino have reportedly reached out to Rojo in an attempt to bring him into the Inter Miami project.

The relationship between Messi, Martino, and Rojo is well-established, having played together for the Argentina national team and achieving significant success in competitions like the World Cup and Copa América. This connection could prove to be a key factor in potentially securing Rojo’s transfer to Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors is facing a pivotal year after a turbulent 2023 season that saw the club fail to qualify for the Copa Libertadores and experience internal coaching turmoil. The club is expected to undergo significant changes in the upcoming market, with uncertainties surrounding the futures of key players like Valentín Barco and Frank Fabra.

As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on both Inter Miami and Boca Juniors as they navigate through important transitions and aim to achieve success in their respective competitions.

