They make incredible discovery on Mars; the possibility of life on this planet increases

During the analysis of images obtained by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, an intriguing system of parallel lines sculpted on the surface of Mars was revealed. These structures have a more than significant geological relevance.

But there is not only geological importance, it is also of crucial relevance for exploration in the search for life in the solar system, as well as for upcoming robotic and manned missions to Mars.

The images show extensive parallel lines on the surface of Mars, evidencing the presence and movement of ice in the oxygenated soil of our cosmic neighbor. The existence of ice and water is essential to maintaining conditions conducive to life as we know it.

According to NASA, these patterns play a crucial role in the possibility of life and are not restricted only to the polar layers of Mars, but also manifest in other non-polar areas.

This phenomenon occurs when ice flows downward, following a movement similar to that of glaciers, modeling the terrain by dragging rocks and soil with it in a process that can extend over thousands of years.

Ingenuity achieves record flight distance on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter on Mars has broken its previous record for distance traveled in flight, reaching 705 meters between takeoff and landing in Jezero Crater. Ingenuity, the first controlled powered flight aircraft on another world, achieved this milestone on its 69th flight, carried out on December 20, with origin and destination at the same point.

Since April 2021, the Mars helicopter has logged 125.5 minutes of flight, covering 16.7 km and reaching altitudes of up to 24 meters. It contributes with its images to plan the surface exploration of the Perseverance rover.

Ingenuity is half a meter tall and weighs 1.8 kilos. It has six lithium-ion batteries that are charged with solar energy. Its four carbon fiber blades are arranged in two rotors that spin in opposite directions at around 2,400 rpm, much faster than a helicopter on Earth.

*With information from Europa Press.

