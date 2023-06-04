Oriental rice salad – healthy and very delicious recipe

Looking for a healthy and delicious recipe? This oriental rice salad is certainly a great option for a change on the menu and to include a lot of vegetables in your daily routine.

A complete meal full of flavors and textures that you will love.

Delicious and full of flavor and textures, this oriental rice salad is simply perfect for your day to day.

Rice salad

Certainly, it’s common to think of green leaves when we talk about salad, isn’t it? But not necessarily every salad needs to have lettuce and the like.

This version uses rice as a base, a grain that can be quite nutritious, especially when combined with the right ingredients.

In addition, it combines different flavors and textures that make the experience even more delicious.

what kind of rice to use

Around here, we use red rice, which has a very characteristic flavor and brought even more color to our salad.

But you can certainly use whatever rice you have at home. I always indicate the more wholesome versions, as they are a little more nutritious, but it is possible to make even with white rice.

My only tip is that you leave the grain well cooked, but firm. Also, it’s important to loosen the rice well before adding it to the mix, and this is usually easier to do after it’s cooled down a bit.

Serve hot or cold

One of the great advantages of this recipe is that it is quite versatile. That is, in addition to being able to vary the ingredients (for example, try adding bean sprouts), you can also serve them at different temperatures.

For the hottest days, for sure, the cold version will go down super well. Likewise, on cooler days, you can serve it at room temperature.

At the same time, on hot days, it is possible to warm up a little. My only tip for this case is to add the fresh seasonings after heating.

Learn how to make this delicious oriental rice salad

Prep Time:

20 minutes Total Time:

20 minutes A super different salad option with an oriental touch to eat hot or cold. Ingredients 450 g of boiled rice;

1 medium grated zucchini – see notes;

1 large grated carrot;

1 small pack of boiled Japanese broccoli;

1/4 cup roasted, shelled peanuts;

1/2 cup fresh chives;

2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds;

1 and 1/2 tablespoon of soy sauce;

3 teaspoons toasted sesame oil;

2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar;

1 small piece of grated ginger;

1/2 teaspoon chili flakes;

Salt to taste. Instructions Start by preparing the sauce. To do this, mix the soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, ginger and pepper; Then, in a large bowl mix all the other ingredients and finally add the sauce, mixing well to be well seasoned; Hit the salt if necessary; Serve hot or cold. Notes After grating the zucchini, squeeze it well so that it releases all the water. That way your salad will be more dry.

