avahi: vulnerability allows denial of service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for avahi. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 2nd, 2023 to a security gap for avahi that became known on April 25th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source avahi are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6129-1 (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for avahi – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.5.

avahi Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Avahi is the implementation of a Technology for networking devices in a local network without having to configure them manually.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in avahi to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-1981.

Systems affected by the avahi vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source avahi (cpe:/a:avahi:avahi)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6129-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6129-1

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3414 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00004.html

RedHat Bugzilla from 2023-04-24 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2185911

SuSE Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2023:1956-1 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014559.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1994-1 vom 2023-04-25 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014576.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1993-1 vom 2023-04-25 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014577.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for avahi. This text will be updated as further updates are announced. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/25/2023 – Initial version

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

06/02/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de