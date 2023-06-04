Thousands at the Dolomiti Pride: love wins in Trento

A rainbow tide, a river of colors and souls, of smiles and hope, of claiming rights and awareness. But, above all, a river of love, in every single nuance: this is how the Dolomiti Pride which took place in Trento on the afternoon of Saturday 3 June could be summarized. A real party, both during the procession that crossed the streets of the city, and in Pride Square in Le Albere park, where the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community (and others) continued throughout the evening.

Words from the square

What did “being at Dolomiti Pride” mean? We asked the people gathered in Piazza Dante before the departure of the procession. Maria Vittoria and Teresa are twenty years old, they are students, smiling with the rainbow drawn on their cheeks: “You have to support any kind of love, even if it is not your own. After all, it is important to break away from everyday life and see a square full of love and respect. Because the great thing is that there are many hetero families who have brought their children, to make people understand what respect really is”.

About families. A couple of dads from Trentino made a consideration that should make us think: “Inclusiveness? Well, before we get to know each other as people and as a couple, there is always a little diffidence. Then, inclusiveness really rules. but after”. Another dad, Antonio, instead said: “Belonging to the category of rainbow families, personally, I don’t feel protected in Italy. That’s why it’s important to be here, to claim our rights”.

There was no lack of politics. Obviously the mayor of Trento, Franco Ianeselli, present at the procession and then Francesco Valduga, mayor of Rovereto and centre-left candidate for the 2023 provincial elections, who underlined the importance of being present in the name of protecting and respecting everyone’s rights.

The parade

Around 16, more or less minute, the procession got underway. Blaring music from console vans, smiles, hugs, kisses. To say that there was a large representation of the Lgbtq+ community is an understatement: people who are not part of the aforementioned community, such as heterosexuals, also took part in Dolomiti Pride, but who wholeheartedly supported everything Pride represents, starting with people and from their love.

Ligabue sang “Put your love into circulation” and at the Dolomiti Pride they took him at his word. Joy and enthusiasm filled the streets of the city, with the procession that from Piazza Dante then moved to via Gazzoletti, then via Torre Verde, via Bernardo Clesio and via dei Ventuno. And then Piazza Venezia again, up to Largo Porta Nuova in the direction of Piazza Fiera, via Dietro le Mura A, via Santa Croce and Corso 3 Novembre. Next stop in via Perini, up to the crossroads with via Giusti. Then, via Anna Maestri and the underpass that leads to the Le Albere district with the arrival of the demonstrators at their destination.

Here’s the party

Dolomiti Pride was also an occasion for awareness, an opportunity to take stock of the situation of people’s rights. The rights of the Lgbtq+ community but also those of rainbow families, passing through the institutions. So what does this experience leave behind? Perhaps, everything can be summed up in the words of a lady, smiling behind her blue glasses, her gray hair gathered in a rainbow lace: “What’s wrong with this place? Everyone loves each other, they smile, they are happy. If we were happier, life would have a different color.”

From words to music, with the shows of, among others, Caterina Acler and Lucia Poli, the Duo Eroma, authors of the anthem of the Dolomiti Pride in 2018, Ethan, a young Italian-Brazilian queer artist with active collaborations with Ghemon, Ainé, Emma Nolde and Voodoo Kid and then the dj sets of Cuccx, Micky PDj and Roby M Rage. A real party on a day when, in Trento, he won love.







