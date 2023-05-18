Origin of Covid-19: Senator Marco Rubio assured in a report that China “hid the truth”

Three years after the outbreak of the covid-19 virus and its spread throughout the world, there are still doubts about the origins of the pandemic. Now, a new report from the United States Senator marco rubio argues that in China there was “a serious biosecurity incident” that it would have triggered the pandemic and that Beijing “hid the truth” about that leak.

The study indicates that in China they were aware of this situation. The Ministry of Science and Technology of that country, they argue, issued additional regulations for the second time in February to establish “a durable mechanism to prevent and control biosafety risks.”

In that sense, the report states that if Beijing believed that the virus had occurred naturally, instead of being a laboratory leak, “it is not clear why they took the time to address the biosafety conditions” in the laboratories. research groups studying coronaviruses.

Xi Jinping’s secret: a report opened the “Pandora’s box” on the origin of the covid

Rubio analyzes that the lack of information from Beijing during the first days of the pandemic until now is due to a simple cause: “Extreme shame.” Confirming that the virus emerged from a laboratory, the document says, would represent an “existential crisis for the Chinese Communist Party and therefore must be avoided at all costs.”

The document, to which the site had access RealClearPoliticstalks about the alleged involvement of the Chinese Communist Party in the “cover-up” of information, and maintains that officials in Beijing “they deliberately and repeatedly ignored known security deficiencies at the Wuhan Institute of Virology since July 2019.”

Chinese officials have consistently denied the laboratory leak hypothesis, insisting that the theory is politically motivated and has no scientific basis. However, Rubio’s report details that, as early as February 2020, China had launched a comprehensive effort to strengthen biosafety measures at the Wuhan lab and facilities across the country through new and stricter regulations.

“Just as Beijing was denying the possibility of COVID-19 coming from a laboratory on the world stage,” according to the document written by the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, “was warning its own officials of such risks and deploying new measures to prevent laboratory accidents.”

The intelligence services of the United States continue without identifying the origin of the Covid

Scientists associated with the People’s Liberation Army filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2020. According to Rubio’s research, they began work four months earlier, in November 2019. Beijing did not alert the World Health Organization Health on the outbreak of a virus “of unknown etiology” until January 2020.

“The implications are impossible to ignore”Rubio said in a statement. “Beijing hid the truth. This report reinforces the need to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

Doubts and mistrust about the origin of Covid-19

The Joe Biden administration, as well as the World Health Organization, have repeatedly called on China to share health data from the early days of the pandemic that would boost scientific research into the origins of COVID-19.

A classified report from the Department of Energy, which oversees numerous biological research laboratories in the US, concluded “with little confidence” in February this year that the virus most likely came from the laboratory in Wuhan.

Most of the scientific community believes that the coronavirus arose from an animal that transmitted it to a human being, probably in the Huanan market in the east-central Chinese city of Wuhan.

However, American scientists and leaders defend the hypothesis that a leak occurred in a laboratory in the same town in the Asian giant.

China opposes this theory, but has also long denied that there were animals in the Huanan market that could have transmitted the virus. However, according to new Chinese data, published in late January and quickly suppressed, there is molecular evidence of the sale of animals in the market.

The truth is that, as long as all the scientific data is not available, no hypothesis about the origin of covid-19 can be ruled out.

