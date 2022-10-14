& Other Stories At 10 moon 13 The official launch and the London-based fashion brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode Brand new limited collaboration series。A.W.A.K.E. Mode World-renowned for its consistently forward-looking aesthetics and avant-garde designs.

Founded in 2012 by designer Natalia Alaverdian, AWAKE MODE is an acronym for “All Wonderful Adventures Kindle Enthusiasm”. The brand combines the unique personality of the designer with the way of life, and Natalia hopes to tell a unique story through a single product, a collection, and a person’s wardrobe.

“The collaboration with & Other Stories is about giving garments the beauty of form by deconstructing the cut and the texture of the fabrics. We wanted to create a unique life for clothes so that they don’t attach to the wearer, but move in their own way. Part of the inspiration came from Australian artist Jacqui Fink’s giant woven art installations and Bulgarian Kukeri traditional costumes – fur fabric covering the body and swaying with it as one walks. I love all these references to the texture and movement of clothing.” Founder of AWAKE MODE and creative director Natalia Alaverdian said.

“We are excited to share the world of AWAKE MODE with women around the world and create the ideal wardrobe for fall and winter with a collection of pieces”

AWAKE MODE and & Other Stories have created a sophisticated and slightly surreal edgy wardrobe that blurs the lines between daywear and evening wear. Rooted in AWAKE MODE’s signature elements, such as stark asymmetric cuts and deconstructed everyday basics, the limited-edition collection strikes a balance between fantasy and wearability.

“AWAKE MODE has always been unique in its design style, and this collection showcases Natalia’s storytelling abilities. The surreal embellishments are playful and elegant, and the lesser-known cultural elements also make the design unique. We are excited to share with the world Women everywhere share the world of AWAKE MODE and create the ideal wardrobe for fall and winter with a collection of pieces,” said Karolina Ekman, co-head of & Other Stories.

& Other Stories held the AWAKE MODE joint series press conference – “Adventures, Let Stories Happen” on the day before the release, and invited relevant media, fashion bloggers and brand VIPs to participate in the grand event. The sea of ​​flowers at the entrance and the AWAKE MODE flag are refreshing, and the story begins. The red tassel curtain unveiled the mysterious curtain for the AWAKEMODE co-branded series. The quirky element decoration inside the venue further highlighted the surreal deconstructed items of this series, allowing guests to experience innovative tailoring and exquisite details up close, and designer Natalia Alaverdian cites cross-cultural elements A unique interpretation of “The Adventure of Life”.

On the day of the event, & Other Stories also specially invited fashion illustrator ELEVEN to paint for the guests on the spot. The guests wore the AWAKE MODE limited joint series items and recorded the highlight moment tonight in a unique hand-painted way. As night falls, DJ and fashion model Queenie lights up the party with music. Meet, rejoice, share, & Other Stories compose “adventure-inspired stories” with visiting guests.

The & Other Stories and AWAKE MODE joint series will be available in the brand & Other Stories Shanghai and Beijing offline stores, Tmall official flagship store and WeChat mini program boutique from October 13, 2022.