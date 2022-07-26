Home Entertainment Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer photo exposure white shirt is fresh, embracing the beauty of nature! _Acting career_In the future_Jin Xuan
Entertainment

Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer photo exposure white shirt is fresh, embracing the beauty of nature! _Acting career_In the future_Jin Xuan

by admin
Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer photo exposure white shirt is fresh, embracing the beauty of nature! _Acting career_In the future_Jin Xuan

Original title: Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer photo exposure white shirt is fresh, embracing the beauty of nature!

He Lan’s summer photo is online, it’s really beautiful!

He Lanju has released a group of summer photo shoots. If it comes to the memory of summer, it must be the wind from the hot sun and the beautiful girl who is gentle and healed. This set of her summer photos is dressed in white The shirt is paired with a denim skirt. It is in the natural scenery, and defines the freshness of summer with gentleness. On the quiet lawn and in the leisurely courtyard, it returns to the purest and natural state, and the sense of oxygen and girlish atmosphere is perfectly grasped.

In the picture, He Landou stretched out his hands to the sky and closed his eyes. It can be seen that she enjoys the beauty brought by the summer breeze very much, but I have to say that this photo has the meaning of a young literary heroine.

She blocks the sun with her hands. Under the sunlight, she really has a sense of story. You can feel the emotion she conveys. She has some sense of boundaries, but she maintains her truest self. The acting career has always maintained its original intention!

In recent years, He Landou has been steadily on the road of his acting career, bringing a lot of impressive roles to the audience. Recently, the Australian Golden Xuan Awards announced the nomination list on July 8. We have seen He Lanjue was nominated for the “Best New Actor in the Chinese TV Drama Unit” with “Rival”. This nomination is undoubtedly a recognition of her acting skills. In the future, she has many works that have not yet been broadcast, let us look forward to it together!Return to Sohu, see more

See also  Covid, no fourth dose if contracted the virus after the third

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Dates, sneakers born (and returned) in Tuscany are...

YEEZY GAP pop-up event landed in parking lots...

Pu Shu | Crying, laughing and ordinary, Uncle...

BBC announces new documentary on Mark Zuckerberg and...

Five performances | “See Pingyao Again” and another...

Exclusive Interview with Penang Guest｜Powell XUE, CICADA fills...

The 86 version of “Journey to the West”...

Americans and Arabs make shopping in vacation spots...

South Korean men’s group EPEX Qindongxian has been...

Take a Closer Look at the Official Photos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy