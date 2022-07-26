Original title: Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer photo exposure white shirt is fresh, embracing the beauty of nature!

He Lan’s summer photo is online, it’s really beautiful!

He Lanju has released a group of summer photo shoots. If it comes to the memory of summer, it must be the wind from the hot sun and the beautiful girl who is gentle and healed. This set of her summer photos is dressed in white The shirt is paired with a denim skirt. It is in the natural scenery, and defines the freshness of summer with gentleness. On the quiet lawn and in the leisurely courtyard, it returns to the purest and natural state, and the sense of oxygen and girlish atmosphere is perfectly grasped.

In the picture, He Landou stretched out his hands to the sky and closed his eyes. It can be seen that she enjoys the beauty brought by the summer breeze very much, but I have to say that this photo has the meaning of a young literary heroine.

She blocks the sun with her hands. Under the sunlight, she really has a sense of story. You can feel the emotion she conveys. She has some sense of boundaries, but she maintains her truest self. The acting career has always maintained its original intention!

In recent years, He Landou has been steadily on the road of his acting career, bringing a lot of impressive roles to the audience. Recently, the Australian Golden Xuan Awards announced the nomination list on July 8. We have seen He Lanjue was nominated for the "Best New Actor in the Chinese TV Drama Unit" with "Rival". This nomination is undoubtedly a recognition of her acting skills. In the future, she has many works that have not yet been broadcast, let us look forward to it together!

