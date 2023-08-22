P22 Launches Sustainable Trail Shoe Inspired by Mountain Lions

P22, the sustainable shoe brand founded by Dutch designer Pim Dresen, is set to release a new shoe inspired by mountain lions. The brand, known for its commitment to sustainability and high-end products, recently made the announcement on Instagram.

Named after the famous wild mountain lion, P-22, which lived in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park from 2012 to 2022, this new shoe aims to provide stability and comfort for cross-country running. P-22 gained popularity among local residents who often spotted it in the Santa Monica Mountains and became a spokesperson for the conservation of California’s threatened mountain lions.

The design of P-22 Model 1 draws inspiration from the agility and endurance of the mountain lion. The shoe’s main focus is to eliminate excessive internal rotation and provide stability on rocky terrains. To achieve this, the shoe features a recycled rubber and sugarcane Vibram laminated outsole, as well as new METAFLEX technology. The use of plastics is minimized, and more than 50 percent of the materials used are recycled, earning the brand approval from organizations like PETA, Bluesign, and the Global Recycled Standard.

P-22 Model 1 will be available in three color options: “Whisper White/Spice Orange,” “Storm Grey/Emerald Green,” and “Jet Black/Aqua Green.” The shoes will retail for €199 Euros and are expected to debut at Mercer in Amsterdam and selected retailers on September 14th.

Shoe enthusiasts and environmentally conscious consumers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on the release of P-22 Model 1. With its focus on sustainability and performance, this shoe is set to make a mark in the world of cross-country running.