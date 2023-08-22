Chinese Team Clinches 8th Gold in Women’s 50-Meter Rifle Three-Position Shooting World Championship, Securing Olympic Qualification

Chinese Team Dominates Women’s 50-meter Rifle Three-Position Shooting Championship and Secures Olympic Qualification

Beijing, August 22 – The Chinese shooting team continues to shine at the 2023 World Shooting Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. Zhang Qiongyue and Han Jiayu from China demonstrated exceptional skill and claimed the top two spots in the women’s 50m rifle three-position final. Meanwhile, American contestants secured third place in the competition.

The intense battle last night witnessed Zhang Qiongyue’s remarkable performance. After achieving a score of 310.8 in two rounds of kneeling and prone positions, she displayed unwavering focus in the standing competition, ultimately securing victory with a remarkable 465.3 points. This win not only earned Zhang Qiongyue the prestigious gold, but it also marked the eighth gold medal for the Chinese team in this championship. Moreover, it secured the first qualification spot for the Chinese shooting team in next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Another Olympic slot for the women’s 50-meter rifle three-position event was secured earlier by Miao Wanru at the 2022 Cairo World Championships, solidifying the Chinese team’s complete participation in this event.

The Chinese team has truly dominated this year’s World Championships, so far capturing 8 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals, bringing the total medal count to an impressive 16 and placing China at the top of the leaderboard. Specifically in Olympic events, China has earned 5 golds, 2 silvers, and 3 bronzes. Even in the absence of an Olympic event like the men’s 25-meter pistol rapid fire, the Chinese team has achieved their best performance in the history of Olympic events at the World Championships.

China‘s success exemplifies the team’s exceptional commitment, dedication, and rigorous training. As the competition continues, the Chinese shooting team is determined to further strengthen their position and bring more glory to their country.

